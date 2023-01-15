2022 legislation may resurface this year in General Assembly

How the 2022 session of the General Assembly is remembered likely depends on whether legislation set in motion last year comes to fruition during 2023, or becomes missed opportunities.

The 2023 session begins in earnest on Jan. 25 with Republicans holding a 30-20 supermajority in the Senate and being one vote shy — at 71-49 — of a supermajority in the House.

Having a supermajority means Senate Republicans can override a Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper veto if all 30 GOP senators vote in favor of the override.

The 2022 session proved noteworthy in part by what legislation — several with bipartisan support — failed to advance or didn’t test a Cooper veto of a Republican-sponsored bill.

Foremost was the startling revelation in May of Republican legislative leaders’ conditional willingness to expand the state’s Medicaid program to a potential 450,000 to 650,000 North Carolinians.

In the eight months since, Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, continued to express their willingness to pass some form of Medicaid expansion legislation.

A pivotal turning point in Berger and Moore agreeing to consider Medicaid expansion was the potential for the federal pandemic relief law to provide North Carolina with $1.5 billion over two years to treat traditional Medicaid patients.

That funding is contingent on the Republican-controlled legislature approving expansion and, most important, agreeing to not put stipulations on Medicaid enrollees.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under the Biden administration has denied Medicaid expansion waivers from several states, such as Arkansas, Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire and Texas, that would have required new enrollee to pay a monthly premium and/or meet a work requirement.

Legislative fiscal research analysis staff have told legislators they did not believe North Carolina would be eligible for the relief money if HB149 contains the work requirement provision.

Berger said the plan is to pass HB149 with the work requirement included, “and then we’ll deal with whether or not we can convince the Biden administration or the courts that this is the right thing to do.”

“We believe this bill (Senate Bill 408) will help address some really critical needs while being fiscally responsible to taxpayers and without incentivizing a person not to get a job,” Moore said.

Those federal funds would free up the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to re-direct General Fund dollars to other priorities; $1 billion would be used to address substance abuse and mental health.

Even with the urging of Cooper, state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley and the N.C. Healthcare Association, loggerheads remain on whether to include Senate requested certificate-of-need reform into any expansion legislation.

Moore told the Raleigh News & Observer after the 2022 general election that legislative leaders are “close on some things, other things we’re not,” and would come back in 2023 for a “more comprehensive discussion.”

ICE sheriff’s bill

Senate Republicans head into the 2023 session with a 30-20 margin after flipping one Democrat-held seat — what they needed to restore a veto-proof super-majority.

House Republicans gained two of the necessary three flipped seats, and now hold a 71-49 margin.

When Republicans had super-majorities in both chambers during the 2017-18 sessions, Cooper had 23 of 28 vetoes overridden.

By comparison, during the 2019-22 sessions, Cooper vetoed 47 bills with none overridden. That included Senate Bill 101, legislation that would require all sheriffs to hold suspects in certain crimes for at least 48 hours when their immigration status is unknown or they are in the country illegally.

There already has been talk among Republican legislative leaders of reintroducing a version of the legislation in 2023.

The legislation has been opposed by several urban Democratic sheriffs, including Bobby Kimbrough of Forsyth County.

After being dormant since March 2021, the so-called “ICE bill” was fast-tracked in the final week of the regular 2022 session. Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, is among the cosponsors.

The controversial bill cleared the House by a 65-49 vote on June 30 and the Senate by a 25-19 vote on July 1 — both along partisan lines and both short of the 30 Senate and 72 House votes necessary to override a veto.

Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson and the bill’s primary sponsor, said SB101 is necessary because “a number of sheriffs have refused to cooperate” with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement division of U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Edwards won election to the U.S. House in November.

A Cooper veto was expected considering he vetoed a similar Republican-sponsored bill in August 2019.

“This law is only about scoring political points and using fear to divide North Carolinians,” Cooper said. “As the state’s former top law enforcement officer, I know that current law already allows the state to incarcerate and prosecute dangerous criminals regardless of immigration status.

“This bill is unconstitutional and weakens law enforcement in North Carolina by mandating that sheriffs do the job of federal agents, using local resources that could hurt their ability to protect their counties.”

Medical marijuana

Another controversial legislation likely to resurface in the 2023 session is a version of bipartisan Senate Bill 711, which legalizes marijuana for medicinal purposes.

SB711 passed the Senate by a 37-6 vote on June 6. Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, is a co-sponsor.

House Republican leadership shelved the bill for the session two days later. Legislative analysts caution that House Republicans tend to be more conservative on social issues, such as medical marijuana.

SB711 “is designed to help people who often can’t help themselves,” Sen. Bill Rabon, R-Brunswick, the primary sponsor of the legislation, said during the Senate floor debate.

Although Rabon did not use medical marijuana as part of his treatment for cancer, he said his own experience, coupled with discussions with other cancer patients, convinced him of the need for making the option available.

“It can help a number of people at the end of their life at a time that they need compassion … what time they have left should be as comfortable and as easy as they can be,” Rabon said. “There’s not anyone in this room who has not had someone in their family, or a close friend, that could have benefited from this legislation.”

Jordan Monaghan, press secretary for Gov. Roy Cooper, said “studies have shown medical marijuana can offer many benefits to some who suffer from chronic conditions, particularly veterans.”

Sports wagering

Sports wagering was another socioeconomic issue that splintered Democrats and Republicans.

Senate Bill 688 has been the main proposal for sports-wagering legislation since being filed in April 2021 by co-primary sponsors Sens. Jim Perry, R-Lenoir, and Lowe.

Lowe and Perry have emphasized SB668 could play a pivotal role for the state’s four highest-level professional teams — Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets, Carolina Hurricanes and Charlotte FC — in terms of additional revenue to compete with rivals in states that have approved the forms of gambling permitted in SB688.

For example, sports wagering is legal in Tennessee and Virginia.

“We would go from getting no revenue from an illegal activity in this state to generating (up to $50 million) in annual revenue,” Perry said.

After the bill cleared the Senate by a 26-19 vote in August 2021, it also went unheard until the final 10 days of the 2022 session.

The bill advanced to the House floor on June 22, where it was voted down 52-49 with 32 Republicans and 20 Democrats voting no. They represented a mix of anti-gambling social conservatives and anti-poverty progressives.

The bill was defeated even though legalized betting in collegiate sports in North Carolina was removed via an amendment submitted by Rep. John Autry, D-Mecklenburg.

At that point, North Carolinians would have been limited to wagering on professional and electronic sports with a select group of 10 to 12 wagering operators.

Raleigh TV station WRAL reported last week that North Carolina’s eight professional sports team franchises or entities want eight of 12 sports wagering operator licenses available to be allocated to them.

Those groups are the Carolina Hurricanes (NHL), Carolina Panthers (NFL), Charlotte Hornets (NBA), Charlotte FC (MLS), NC Courage (NWSL), Charlotte Motor Speedway, PGA Tour and NASCAR.

“It gives us a better opportunity to maximize the revenue,” Carolina Hurricanes team president Don Waddell told WRAL. “We can’t get money from gambling. We’re going to get money from sponsorship and if we do a restaurant or something like that.

“So, this gives us a better opportunity to capitalize on the amount of money that these people are going to make.”

WRAL reported that the teams would pay the same fee for the licenses — $1 million in the final legislation that failed in the House — but they would control it, providing leverage to make a more lucrative deal.

“Of the three main policy issues that could be enacted in (2023 session) — medical marijuana, Medicaid expansion and sports gambling — legislative leadership appears determined to move sports gambling,” said John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University who is considered as a national expert on state legislatures.

“But, there are a lot of details to be worked out and a lot of different views on sports gambling that do not line up neatly along party lines.”

Medical debt reform

Another controversial bipartisan legislation with a local connection briefly — but intensely — surfaced in a House Banking committee meeting during the 2022 session.

Supporters and opponents of House Bill 1039 — submitted at the request of state Treasurer Dale Folwell — pulled few punches when it came to accusations of ill will by health-care systems.

The bill is titled “Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act.”

There’s an intriguing mix of 39 conservative and progressive co-sponsors as well, including Reps. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, and Reps. Lee Zachary and Jeff Zenger, both R-Forsyth.

According to the bill and a statement from Folwell, the bill’s mission is to “create a pro-family, anti-poverty, consumer protection law that sets parameters around the provision of charity care and limits the ability of large medical facilities to charge unreasonable interest rates and employ unfair tactics in debt collection.”

Folwell’s primary interest in requesting HB1039 is his oversight authority of the State Health Plan, which has more than 727,000 participants that include current and retired state employees, teachers and legislators. It is North Carolina’s largest purchaser of medical and pharmaceutical services.

During the lone discussion-only committee hearing, Rep. John Szoka, R-Cumberland, questioned Folwell’s assertion that medical-debt weaponization includes hits to consumers’ credit scores if they can’t pay their medical bills in the time that health-care systems deem as timely.

Folwell said credit scores lowered by debt can result in paying higher interest rates for major purchases.

In most instances, medical debt is not included in determining credit scores if the debt remains with the health-care provider, but is counted if the account is turned over to a debt collector.

HB1039 represents a legislative response to an analysis of North Carolina’s not-for profit and nonprofit hospitals released in October by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. That analysis was requested by Folwell and the SHP, over which the treasurer has oversight authority.

The analysis determined that many of those hospitals — including the three largest in the Triad — are not fully honoring their charitable mission.

Social school issues

The closest that the legislature had toward a “Don’t Say Gay” bill during the 2021 and 2022 sessions was House Bill 1067, titled “Parent’s Right to Know and Student Welfare,” that included a section on “age-appropriate instruction in reproductive health and safety education.”

HB1067 included the following language: “Whether provided by school personnel or third parties, instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity shall comply with age- and developmentally appropriate requirements for reproductive health and safety education provided in (General Statute) 115C-81.30 and shall not occur in kindergarten through sixth grade classrooms.”

The bill, with right-wing Rep. Keith Kidwell, R-Beaufort, as primary sponsor, was never addressed in the House K-12 Education committee.

Another social schools bill introduced by several right-wing House Republicans likely to be reintroduced is House Bill 358, titled “Save Women’s Sports Act.”

The bill is defined as designed “to protect the opportunities for women and girls in athletics by ensuring women are not forced to compete against men playing on women’s sports teams.”

Among the bill’s language is that athletic departments for public high and middle schools “shall be expressly designated as one of the following based on biological sex: males, men or boys; females, women or girls; and co-ed or mixed.”

“Athletic teams or sports designated for females, women or girls shall not be open to students of the male sex. Sex shall be recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

HB358 also was not heard by the House Judiciary 1 committee.