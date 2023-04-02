The proposed N.C. House 2023-24 budget bill includes language that would change the name of the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art to the N.C. Museum of Art-Winston-Salem.

House Bill 295 was disclosed publicly Thursday in various House committee meetings.

The bill does not provide an explanation behind the name change, only that it would require the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources to take that action.

The budget includes $15 million in funding for the renamed SECCA.

SECCA officials could not be reached for comment on the name change.

“The purpose was to link it to the N.C. Museum of Art in order to support their request for significant funding,” Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said. “The funding is a major investment to improve their facilities.”

SECCA, founded in 1956, already is an affiliate of the N.C. Carolina Museum of Art and a division of Natural and Cultural Resources.

“We’ve been in contact with our museum friends groups and the General Assembly about this change, as part of a larger effort for improvements at the museum and to align it more closely with the N.C. Museum of Art,” said Michele Walker, public information officer for the department.

“We’re certainly excited to see the interest that’s being shown in our facilities.”

Although the Senate has not released its proposed budget bill, funding included in HB295 likely has a better chance of getting approved because Medicaid expansion funding will be included in the final budget.

More Stevens Center funding

HB295 provides $51 million for the second phase of renovations at the historic Stevens Center in downtown Winston-Salem.

The bill also includes $24.5 million for a new dorm for UNCSA high school students, but not until fiscal 2027-28.

UNCSA spokeswoman Katherine Johnson said the funds for the high school residence hall was submitted to and approved by the UNC Board of Governors.

“This would provide modernized housing for approximately 200 high school students in place of existing dorms constructed in 1965 that have had moderate necessary upgrades and repairs over their nearly 60-year life,” Johnson said.

“If funded, advance planning for the project would begin fall 2024.”

The budget bill also would provide unspecified higher-education tuition grant funding for the school’s high school graduates. The grant could be for up to four undergraduate academic years. It would begin with 2023-24 high school graduates.

Phase II

On March 22, UNCSA unveiled the Phase 1 renovation design plan for the 77,500-square-foot Stevens Center.

The renovated Stevens Center could reopen between summer 2025 and early 2026, although UNCSA said “we would hope to receive funding for Phase II on a timeframe that would allow Phase II efforts to overlap with Phase I completion as much as possible.”

The facility will continue to host events until the renovation begins. Details about alternate venues for the UNCSA performance season following the building closure will be announced at a later date.

Up first from the design and architecture teams of Little Diversified Architectural Consulting of Charlotte and Steinberg Hart of Los Angeles is redesigning the lobby to “create a more expansive, transformative experience for patrons and bring the Stevens Center in line with modern theaters of today, while making efforts to retain the 1929 building’s historic character.”

Phase I also will tackle critical repairs to the exterior of the building to address water intrusion and ensure it is watertight. Among the repairs: replacing the roof; restoring the brick exterior, terra-cotta façade and window; improvements to back-of-house spaces, including the dressing rooms and green room.

The Forsyth County legislative delegation was able to secure $29.8 million for the project in the 2021-22 state budget.

If the $51 million funding remains in the state budget bill, UNCSA would be able to complete the comprehensive renovation of the performance venue.

UNCSA said it will continue to seek both public and private funding for the renovation, as well as to provide long-term support for programming and building maintenance.

Upon completion of those repairs, Phase II will focus on interior renovations.

Phase II projects would include a transformation of the audience chamber, including enhancements to seating and the stage, as well as a reconfigured balcony with improved sightlines.

Technological improvements would be included that will allow students and partners to work with state-of-the-art equipment that meets current industry standards.

WSSU funding

HB295 contains $1 million in additional state funding for the athletic departments at 10 UNC System members that include N.C. A&T, UNC Greensboro and Winston-Salem State.

Another $10 million would be provided to the same 10 UNC System members in the form of a grant toward athletic venue improvements.

There are specific budget items for three Winston-Salem State on-campus facilities:

For Williams Auditorium: $22.8 million in fiscal 2027-28 and $14.25 million in fiscal 2028-29.

For Eller Hall renovation and elevator addition: $800,000 in fiscal 2024-25, $1.08 million for fiscal 2025-26, $3.78 million for fiscal 2027-28 and $5.14 million for fiscal 2028-29; and

Pegram Hall renovation and elevator addition: $800,000 in fiscal 2024-25, $1.6 million for fiscal 2025-26, $5.6 million for fiscal 2027-28 and $8 million for fiscal 2028-29.

Other regional elements

Two Guilford County highway projects would be included in a state Transportation Department study and schedule of a strategic corridor plan through the State Transportation Improvement program.

The study would include a future I-785/U.S. 29 from I-85 in Greensboro to Virginia state line, and a future I-685 from I-85 in Guilford to I-95.

HB295 contains the language from Senate Bill 341 that would end annual vehicle emissions inspections everywhere but in Mecklenburg County, which continues to register North Carolina’s highest ozone pollution readings.

Eighteen of the 19 counties currently subject to emissions inspections now fall far enough below the Environmental Protection Agency’s safety standards for ozone that they should be exempt from the yearly diagnostic tests, said Sen. Steve Jarvis, who represents Davie and Davidson counties.

Davidson — along with Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph in the Triad — is among the counties now subject to the inspections that would be exempted under SB341, co-sponsored by Republicans Jarvis and Sen. Carl Ford of Rowan and Stanly counties.

“This is something that’ll be a major benefit to our lower-income tier of the entire state,” Jarvis said in a phone interview this week.

“They’re hit the hardest by the emissions testing when a lot of times a (indicator) light will come on and they’ll have to spend $500, $1,000 for issues that are usually just sensors. The car’s not doing anything bad. It’s just a sensor that’s bad.”

A spokesman for the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality said this week that the agency is evaluating the bill.

The nonprofit Wilkes Recovery Revolution Inc. would receive $2.72 million from the N.C. Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services toward one-time start-up costs associated with the programs that will be run out of the building.

Surry Community College would receive $1 million in recurring funds from the state Community Colleges System Office toward a nursing education initiative with Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy.

The hospital would train and employ up to eight licensed nurse educators each year. Nurse educators employed by Northern with these funds “shall provide clinical instruction services for nursing students on a full-time basis for affiliated nursing programs.”