ABC permit renewal fee bill clears state legislature

The General Assembly has approved a compromise that would give restaurants and bars an additional month, until Oct. 1, to pay certain ABC permit renewal fees.

The House voted 109-1 on Wednesday on the latest version of House Bill 73.

The Senate approved the compromise 41-0 on July 22.

Gov. Roy Cooper has 10 days to sign the bill, veto it or let it become law without his signature.

The Oct. 1 deadline affects renewal or registration for ABC permits active for the period of May 1, 2021, to April 30, 2022.

The initial House version of the bill would have waived the fees altogether. The Senate’s version required the fees to be paid by Sept. 1.

The current version retains language that allows the ABC Commission to approve — without requiring payment — the renewal or registering of certain ABC permits active as of April 30, 2021.

The bill also would set April 30, 2022, as the deadline for making permit payments before the permit could be canceled for non-payment.