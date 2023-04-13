The American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina is suing the state attorney general in federal court, challenging multiple provisions of a House bill that expanded potential criminal penalties for individuals participating in public protests.

The group filed the lawsuit Tuesday with Attorney General Josh Stein listed as the primary plaintiff, along with district attorneys in the 10th, 16th and 24th prosecutorial districts.

Legislative analysts said the lawsuit in the Middle District of North Carolina likely reflects a change in strategy — shifting from state to federal court — by groups opposed to the state’s Republican socioeconomic legislation.

The ACLU of North Carolina said it plans to ask the court “to halt the enforcement of these plainly unconstitutional portions of HB 40.”

The Republican-controlled legislature passed House Bill 40 along party lines — 75-43 in the House on Feb. 8 and 27-16 in the Senate on March 9.

Although Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper opposed the bill, he let it become law without his signature on March 21. Cooper vetoed similar legislation during the 2021 session, only for six House Democrats to vote for HB 40 in February, including Rep. Cecil Brockman of Guilford County.

Cooper said when announcing his plans to not sign HB 40 that changes “were made to modify this legislation’s effect” after his earlier veto.

“Property damage and violence are already illegal, and my continuing concerns about the erosion of the First Amendment and the disparate impacts on communities of color will prevent me from signing this legislation,” he said.

HB 40, which goes into effect in December, increases existing punishments — potentially by a couple of years or longer — for crimes of willfully participating in a riot or inciting one to cover more severe circumstances. Examples include if a rioter brandishes a weapon or causes serious bodily injury, while new criminal penalties have been established for a rioter who causes a death or someone who incites rioting that contributes to a death.

The bill will let property owners with damaged businesses seek compensation from a riot perpetrator equal to three times the monetary damage.

The ACLU said in a statement that it believes the expanded criminal penalties contained in HB 40 are not justified.

“It is a flagrant attempt to vilify and criminalize a social justice movement,” said Sam Davis, an attorney with the group. “This bill forces North Carolinians to risk the immediate and long-term loss of their freedom when exercising their right to protest.”

House Speaker Tim Moore took a rare primary sponsor role with HB 40, as he did with the vetoed legislation in 2021. In both instances, Moore cited as his motivation the rioting and looting in downtown Raleigh that occurred in June 2020 as evidence that current laws aren’t enough of a deterrence to protect the public and property. The violence occurred amid otherwise peaceful protests following the murder of North Carolina native George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

The ACLU of North Carolina’s decision to go straight to federal court is a direct reflection of the state Supreme Court switching from Democrat to Republican control after the 2022 general election, said Mitch Kokai, a senior policy analyst with conservative think tank John Locke Foundation.

“A common tactic from North Carolina’s political left over the past dozen years has been to file lawsuits against legislation approved by the Republican-led General Assembly,” Kokai said. “Now that Republicans hold a majority on the N.C. Supreme Court, it will be much less likely to see this type of complaint in the state court system. Activists are much more likely to follow the ACLU’s lead and go to federal court.”