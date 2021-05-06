Alcohol social districts, Mickey Hutchens bills clear state House

Senate Bill 145

Two real-property conveyance bills contain similar language as House Bill 59 that passed the state House in 2019, but was not addressed in the Senate.

City manager Lee Garrity said the goal of the bill is "to clarify the authority of cities to sell real property by private sale, and to attach restrictive covenants and conditions for purposes that are not clearly authorized by law."

"The purpose of the bill is to give the city clear authority to convey city owned property ... so that the city can be assured that the property will be used for affordable housing for low-and-moderate income persons for the requisite time period."

Garrity said that "there may be situations, due to the developer's financing options, that warrant conveyance without financial consideration."

"This bill affords the city the flexibility to consider situations of said nature. In all cases, the real property will be subject to restrictive covenants and conditions to guarantee the use of said property for affordable housing purposes."

"Should the property cease to be used for said purpose, the property will revert to the city."

