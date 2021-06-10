Anti-abortion bill clears NC legislature, faces likely veto from governor

The current state legislature is made up of 28 Republicans and 22 Democrats in the Senate. The N.C. House has 69 Republicans and 53 Democrats.

At least 30 votes are required in the Senate to override a governor's veto, as well as at least 72 in the House.

Eugenics comparison

The three-page bill would require a physician "to confirm before the abortion that the woman is not seeking an abortion because of any of the following: the actual or presumed race or racial makeup of the unborn child; the sex of the unborn child; the presence or presumed presence of Down syndrome."

Bill sponsors in both chambers, including Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, have tried to frame the debate as an eugenics issue — an intensely sensitive topic in North Carolina.

The state ran one of the most aggressive sterilization programs in the country from 1929 through 1974, rendering barren more than 7,600 men, women and children on often flimsy evidence that they were mentally or physically unfit to reproduce.