Anti-abortion bill linked to Down syndrome vetoed by NC Governor Roy Cooper

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a Republican-sponsored bill Friday aimed at preventing abortions based on a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome.
The veto was expected. It sets up what could be the first veto override attempt by Republican legislative leaders during the 2021 session.
House Bill 453, titled “Human Life Nondiscrimination Act/No Eugenics,” also would prevent women from having an abortion based on the race or sex of the fetus.
Political analysts expected Cooper to veto the bill, as he did the abortion-focused “Born Alive” bill that cleared the legislature in 2019.
Bill opponents said they fear the doctor-patient conversation requirements in the bill could jeopardize women’s trust in medical care, and could lead some women to carry pregnancies to term once they learn of a Down syndrome diagnosis, even if they have other reasons for considering an abortion.
"This bill gives the government control over what happens and what is said in the exam room between a woman and her doctor at a time she faces one of the most difficult decisions of her life," Cooper wrote in his veto statement.
"This bill is unconstitutional and it damages the doctor-patient relationship with an unprecedented government intrusion."
The Senate approved the bill by a 27-20 vote on June 10 with no Democratic “yes” votes. The House approved the bill by a 67-42 vote on May 6 with six Democrats voting yes.
The Senate is comprised of 28 Republicans and 22 Democrats, while the House has 69 Republicans and 53 Democrats.
At least 30 votes are required in the Senate to override a governor’s veto, as well as at least 72 in the House.
Republican legislative leaders responded swiftly to decry Cooper's veto.
"Gender, race, and disability are protected classes in most other contexts," House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said in a statement. "Why should we allow the unborn to be discriminated against for these same traits?
"The message sent by this veto is that some human life is more valuable than others based on immutable characteristics."
Eugenics comparison
The three-page bill would require a physician “to confirm before the abortion that the woman is not seeking an abortion because of any of the following: the actual or presumed race or racial makeup of the unborn child; the sex of the unborn child; the presence or presumed presence of Down syndrome.”
Bill sponsors in both chambers, including Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, have tried to frame the debate as an eugenics issue — an intensely sensitive topic in North Carolina.
The state ran one of the most aggressive sterilization programs in the country from 1929 through 1974, rendering barren more than 7,600 men, women and children on often flimsy evidence that they were mentally or physically unfit to reproduce.
Democratic Gov. Mike Easley apologized for the forced sterilizations in 2002, but it took about another 10 years for legislators to set up a compensation program. By February 2018, about 220 applicants had each received three payments totaling $45,000 from those considered qualified by the N.C. Industrial Commission.
Krawiec said during the June 10 floor debate that she considers allowing abortions to take place for any of the three reasons cited in the bill as “eugenics in its worst form.”
“Nothing could be more stigmatizing than ... for anyone to lose their life because of their race, or because of their disability.
“We want to eliminate this atrocity so that North Carolina no longer participates in that practice,” Krawiec said.
On Friday, Krawiec said that "I’m saddened to see that the governor vetoed" HB453.
"Babies should not have to pass a genetics test to earn the right to be born."
Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said she shares the concerns raised by Disability Rights NC and Planned Parenthood in their respective veto request letters to Cooper.
Disability Rights NC said in its letter that "HB453 not only restricts the fundamental right to bodily autonomy by forcing a person to carry a pregnancy to term against their will, but, ironically, does so in the name of supporting people with disabilities."
"Although supporters call it a 'disability rights bill,' this legislation does nothing to address the acute and on-going needs of people with Down Syndrome and other developmental disabilities."
Harrison said she considers HB453 as "an unconstitutional pre-viability ban on abortion, based on a pregnant woman’s reason for seeking care."
"It does nothing to advance the rights of people of color or people with disabilities.
"Instead, it appears to be part of national campaign to get state laws restricting abortion before the Supreme Court in order to overturn Roe v Wade."
‘Disrespects the trauma’
Democratic opponents of HB453 said the legislation is another strategy for reducing women’s reproductive rights.
Sen. Natalie Murdock, D-Durham, said June 10 that for bill sponsors to use eugenics “to push this bill forward is concerning.”
“To label an individual’s decision to obtain an abortion as eugenics, as this bill does, is offensive, irresponsible and warps the painful legacy of the eugenics movement in North Carolina.
“It disrespects the trauma endured by real victims of forced sterilization.”
Sen. Sarah Crawford, D-Wake, said June 10 that Republican supporters of the anti-abortion measure should be just as willing to step up to provide consistent funding for health care and education for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities as they grow up.
Crawford pointed out that neither bipartisan Senate Bill 350 nor companion bill House Bill 389 has been heard in a committee since they were introduced in late March. Krawiec is primary sponsor of SB350.
The bills would provide $37.5 million for helping provide personal care services for North Carolinians with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Chances of override
Since the Republican super-majority ended in both chambers in January 2019, Cooper has vetoed 27 bills: 14 in the 2019 session; 11 in the 2020 session; and two in the 2021 session.
Cooper's other veto so far in the 2021 session is Senate Bill 43, which would authorize concealed carry of firearms for certain law enforcement facility employees in religious educational facilities outside normal school operational hours.
There were five veto override attempts in 2019, of which two — House bills 555 and 966 (the state budget bill) — succeeded on Sept. 11, 2019, after House Republican leaders waited 76 days to conduct their veto override votes
Most Democratic members were not on the floor the morning of Sept. 11 because they said they had been told by Republican House leadership that no votes would be taken during the first session that day.
Cooper vetoed HB966 primarily because it did not include expanding Medicaid to between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians, and failed to provide public school teacher raises at the level Cooper wants.
After the Senate placed and withdrew a veto override vote five times, Berger pledged in January 2020 not to attempt an override vote because much of the budget's funding became available through the passage of so-called "mini-budget" bills.
During the 2020 session, veto override votes failed on six bills, mostly related to reopening the economy legislation.
Analysts' projections
Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said HB453 represents "a hot-button conscience issue that matters to a lot of voters on both sides of the aisle."
"I think that it is a lot harder to make deals on such matters than on fiscal legislation.
"Therefore, I do not see this as an indicator of either what will happen with the budget or the unemployment benefits extension bill in terms of dynamics to override or the governor’s willingness to veto."
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said the Senate’s party-line vote on HB453 “suggests it’s not likely to survive Gov. Cooper’s veto stamp.”
“Since six House Democrats initially voted for this bill, it’s possible that the House would be able to meet the three-fifths threshold for overriding the governor’s veto," Kokai said.
"But we have seen a great reluctance among legislative Democrats to cross Gov. Cooper in recent years."
