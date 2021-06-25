Anti-abortion bill linked to Down syndrome vetoed by NC Governor Roy Cooper

The state ran one of the most aggressive sterilization programs in the country from 1929 through 1974, rendering barren more than 7,600 men, women and children on often flimsy evidence that they were mentally or physically unfit to reproduce.

Democratic Gov. Mike Easley apologized for the forced sterilizations in 2002, but it took about another 10 years for legislators to set up a compensation program. By February 2018, about 220 applicants had each received three payments totaling $45,000 from those considered qualified by the N.C. Industrial Commission.

Krawiec said during the June 10 floor debate that she considers allowing abortions to take place for any of the three reasons cited in the bill as “eugenics in its worst form.”

“Nothing could be more stigmatizing than ... for anyone to lose their life because of their race, or because of their disability.

“We want to eliminate this atrocity so that North Carolina no longer participates in that practice,” Krawiec said.

On Friday, Krawiec said that "I’m saddened to see that the governor vetoed" HB453.

"Babies should not have to pass a genetics test to earn the right to be born."