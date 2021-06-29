Anti-abortion bill scheduled for veto-override vote in N.C. House

"If he and his supporters place significant pressure on House Democrats to stand with him, then the six Democrats who initially supported the bill will be forced to make tough decisions about voting with their consciences or with their party."

Kokai said if Cooper is confident of no Senate Democratic support for the veto-override vote in that chamber, "it’s possible that his political team will give House Democrats a free pass to vote as they choose on this veto override.”

Bill opponents said they fear the doctor-patient conversation requirements in the bill could jeopardize women’s trust in medical care, and could lead some women to carry pregnancies to term once they learn of a Down syndrome diagnosis, even if they have other reasons for considering an abortion.

“This bill gives the government control over what happens and what is said in the exam room between a woman and her doctor at a time she faces one of the most difficult decisions of her life,” Cooper wrote in his veto statement.

“This bill is unconstitutional and it damages the doctor-patient relationship with an unprecedented government intrusion.”

Republican legislative leaders responded swiftly to decry Cooper’s veto.