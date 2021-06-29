Anti-abortion bill scheduled for veto-override vote in N.C. House

The first major test of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto powers for the 2021 session has been placed on the House floor calendar for Wednesday.
However, the potential veto override vote on House Bill 453 could represent just the first round of political gamesmanship between Cooper and Republican legislative leaders.
Cooper vetoed Friday the Republican-sponsored bill aimed at preventing abortions based on a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome.
HB453, titled “Human Life Nondiscrimination Act/No Eugenics,” also would prevent women from having an abortion based on the race or sex of the fetus.
At least 30 votes are required in the Senate to override a governor’s veto, as well as at least 72 in the House.
The Senate approved the bill by a 27-20 vote on June 10 with no Democratic “yes” votes. The House approved the bill by a 67-42 vote on May 6 with six Democrats voting yes.
The Senate is comprised of 28 Republicans and 22 Democrats, while the House has 69 Republicans and 53 Democrats.
“The ultimate fate of this bill might depend on Gov. Cooper’s strategy for defeating it," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
"If he and his supporters place significant pressure on House Democrats to stand with him, then the six Democrats who initially supported the bill will be forced to make tough decisions about voting with their consciences or with their party."
Kokai said if Cooper is confident of no Senate Democratic support for the veto-override vote in that chamber, "it’s possible that his political team will give House Democrats a free pass to vote as they choose on this veto override.”
Bill opponents said they fear the doctor-patient conversation requirements in the bill could jeopardize women’s trust in medical care, and could lead some women to carry pregnancies to term once they learn of a Down syndrome diagnosis, even if they have other reasons for considering an abortion.
“This bill gives the government control over what happens and what is said in the exam room between a woman and her doctor at a time she faces one of the most difficult decisions of her life,” Cooper wrote in his veto statement.
“This bill is unconstitutional and it damages the doctor-patient relationship with an unprecedented government intrusion.”
Republican legislative leaders responded swiftly to decry Cooper’s veto.
“Gender, race, and disability are protected classes in most other contexts,” House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said in a statement. “Why should we allow the unborn to be discriminated against for these same traits?
“The message sent by this veto is that some human life is more valuable than others based on immutable characteristics.”
Senate Bill 359
HB453 could follow a similar path to another abortion-focused “Born Alive” bill, Senate Bill 359, that cleared the legislature in 2019.
That bill also was vetoed by Cooper. The Senate overrode Cooper's veto by a 30-20 vote on April 30.
Moore approved placing, and then removing, SB359 on the House floor calendar for 10 sessions — covering all of May 2019 — before a vote was held on June 5, 2019, in which the override vote failed by a 67-53 margin.
Placing a veto override vote on the floor agenda indefinitely is known in legislative terms as a veto garage,
"If legislative leaders don’t have the numbers, but think they can change some minds, they might" employ the veto garage, Kokai said.
"Otherwise, they are more likely to go ahead and vote and see where the chips fall."
Recent legislative history shows "it is very difficult for Republicans to persuade Democratic legislators to vote with them in sufficient numbers to override Gov. Cooper's vetoes," said John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University who is a national expert on state legislatures.
"Even when individual Democratic legislators are willing to join Republicans in voting for a bill on initial passage, they are often unwilling to stand with Republicans and against the governor on the veto override."
Eugenics comparison
The three-page bill would require a physician “to confirm before the abortion that the woman is not seeking an abortion because of any of the following: the actual or presumed race or racial makeup of the unborn child; the sex of the unborn child; the presence or presumed presence of Down syndrome.”
Bill sponsors in both chambers, including Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, have tried to frame the debate as an eugenics issue — an intensely sensitive topic in North Carolina.
The state ran one of the most aggressive sterilization programs in the country from 1929 through 1974, rendering barren more than 7,600 men, women and children on often flimsy evidence that they were mentally or physically unfit to reproduce.
Democratic Gov. Mike Easley apologized for the forced sterilizations in 2002, but it took about another 10 years for legislators to set up a compensation program. By February 2018, about 220 applicants had each received three payments totaling $45,000 from those considered qualified by the N.C. Industrial Commission.
Krawiec said during the June 10 floor debate that she considers allowing abortions to take place for any of the three reasons cited in the bill as “eugenics in its worst form.”
“Nothing could be more stigmatizing than ... for anyone to lose their life because of their race, or because of their disability.
“We want to eliminate this atrocity so that North Carolina no longer participates in that practice,” Krawiec said.
On Friday, Krawiec said that “I’m saddened to see that the governor vetoed” HB453.
“Babies should not have to pass a genetics test to earn the right to be born.”
Disability Rights NC said in its letter to Cooper that “HB453 not only restricts the fundamental right to bodily autonomy by forcing a person to carry a pregnancy to term against their will, but, ironically, does so in the name of supporting people with disabilities.”
“Although supporters call it a ‘disability rights bill,’ this legislation does nothing to address the acute and on-going needs of people with Down syndrome and other developmental disabilities.”
