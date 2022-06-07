Appalachian State seeks OK for $20 million parking deck next to basketball arena

Appalachian State University is requesting legislative approval to spend up to $20 million in to build a parking deck next to Holmes Convocation Center, where the university's basketball teams play.

A bipartisan House Bill 1068, with Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, among lead primary sponsors, received a vote of 100-1 on second reading on the House floor after clearing Rules and Operations committee earlier Wednesday.

Because of the financial nature of HB1068, the third and final vote on the bill is likely delayed to Thursday's floor session.

The bill specifically authorizes Appalachian State to issue debt for a non-appropriated, self-liquidating capital project financed by the institution, rather than money from the state.

In this instance, ASU plans to issue $20 million in special obligation bonds, to be repaid from parking receipts.

The project includes the construction of a 600-space, five- to six-level parking deck to support the Holmes Convocation Center, as well as the 30,000-seat Kidd Brewer multipurpose stadium that is about a half-mile away.

"The primary use for these spaces would be for faculty, staff and student parking, with event parking as needed," ASU said.

"The university has the flexibility to offer visitor parking in select lots as needed upon demand."

The center has access currently to a 110-space surface parking lot. Additional campus parking is often utilized for large events at the center, including the Rivers Street parking deck.

If the debt request is approved, the university will proceed with construction with a target completion date of fall 2024.

The ASU request is one of six cited in the UNC capital projects language within HB1068.

*N.C. A&T Stet University is requesting permission to issue up to $58 million for the Bluford Street residence hall project.

*The largest request is $167 million from UNC Wilmington for "acquisition of a public-private partnership student-housing project.

*N.C. State University is requesting up to $90 million for an "integrative STEM building."

*Western Carolina is requesting up to $28.5 million for acquisition of its public-private partnership student-housing project.

*Elizabeth City University is requesting up to $5 million for new residence hall.

