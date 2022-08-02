Appeals Court: Racetrack owners' lawsuit over COVID-19 shutdown can proceed. State had sought to have their claims dismissed.

The N.C. Court of Appeals denied a request Tuesday from state officials to dismiss the constitutional claims of the owners of an Alamance County racetrack in a pandemic-related legal action.

The court's ruling happened two years after a judge ordered the owners to halt racing at their speedway after state health officials declared that large weekend crowds at races violated Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order designed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in June 2020.

Cooper took action amid the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in North Carolina and throughout the United States.

The court's three-judge panel ruled that Jason Turner and his father, Robert Turner, the owners of Ace Speedway in western Alamance County, can argue in a trial court that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services deprived them of their constitutional rights to make a living and that the agency's claim of sovereign immunity doesn't bar their constitutional claims.

The panel also ruled that the racetrack owners can argue that they were "singled out for enforcement in bad faith for the invidious purpose of silencing its lawful expression of discontent" with Gov. Roy Cooper's actions.

The Turners couldn't be reached Tuesday for comment about the state appellate court's ruling.

"They are happy about it," said S. Chuck Kitchen of Swansboro, the Turners' attorney.

Sam Chan, Cooper's press secretary, said Tuesday that "the state’s duty during a global pandemic was to protect the health and safety of North Carolinians, which it did."

"The measures taken by the state to address this unprecedented pandemic were appropriate and lawful, and have been consistently upheld by the courts," Chan said.

Lawyers with the N.C. Attorney General's office represented the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services in the case.

"Our office is reviewing the ruling with our clients," said Nazneed Ahmed, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Department of Justice.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is reviewing Tuesday's ruling by the state's appellate court, said Kelly Haight Connor, an agency spokeswoman.

The appellate court took note of Jason Turner's statement provided to the Burlington Times-News on May 11, 2020.

"I'm going to race and I'm going to have people in the stands," Turner said. "...And unless they can barricade the road, I'm going to do it.

"The racing community wants to race," Turner said. "They're sick and tired of politics. People are not scared of something that ain't killing nobody.

"It may kill .03%, but we deal with more than that every day, I'm not buying it no more," Turner said.

The legal action began when Judge D. Thomas Lambeth Jr. of Alamance Superior Court issued a temporary restraining order on June 11, 2020, preventing the Turners from holding stock-car races at their track in the Altamahaw community in Alamance County.

Prior to Lambeth's order, Secretary Mandy Cohen of the N.C. Department of Health and Human called the speedway an "imminent hazard," ordered it closed and told the operators to announce the closure publicly.

However, there was no evidence that the owners had done so, leading Cohen to seek a court to intervene, the court said. Cooper's restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus limited outdoor mass gatherings to 25 people.

According to news reports, more than 2,000 people had attended races at the speedway before it was temporarily shut down.

"They (the Turners) lost a lot money" when the speedway was not staging races, Kitchen said. Kitchen declined to say how much money that the Turners lost during that time.

The racetrack has a seating capacity for about 5,000 people, and it needs about 1,000 fans to attend each race so it can pay its staff of more than 40 employees, the court said.

On May 30, 2020, Cooper asked Alamance Sheriff Terry Johnson to ask the Turners to stop holding races in violation of Cooper's executive order, the court said. Johnson relayed the governor's message to the Turners, informing them that they could face sanctions if they didn't comply.

After the speedway staged a race that day, Johnson publicly said he wouldn't take any further actions to enforce Cooper's order, the court said.

0n June 10, 2020, Cohen filed a lawsuit against the Turners, asking for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction to enforce Cooper's order, the court said. A day later, Lambeth issued a temporary restraining order to stop races at the speedway.

Two months later, the Turners filed their answer to the lawsuit, making two constitutional counterclaims that the appellate court decided Tuesday in their favor.

The state health department dismissed its lawsuit in September 2020 after Cooper loosened the mass-gathering restrictions during the pandemic to allow up to 50 people at outdoor gatherings. The agency argued that Cooper's initial order was moot and no longer enforceable.

But the Turners didn't dismiss their counterclaims that their constitutional rights had been violated, the court said. The speedway resumed holding races in October 2020, Kitchen said.

In December 2020, the state health department asked Alamance Superior Court to dismiss the Turners' counterclaims, saying that they were barred by sovereign immunity. In January 2021, Judge John M. Dunlow denied the agency's request to dismiss the speedway's claims.

Cohen then appealed that ruling to the N.C. Courts of Appeals in February 2021.

In the wake of the court's ruling, the Turners' legal action against state officials likely will move forward in Alamance Superior Court in Graham, Kitchen said. The Turners are seeking more than $20,000 in damages.

No trial date or a court hearing have been scheduled in the case, according to the Alamance County Clerk of Superior Court.