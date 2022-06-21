ASU parking deck bill moves forward

A bipartisan House bill that allows Appalachian State University to issue bonds for up to $20 million is one step away from clearing the state legislature.

The N.C. Senate approved House Bill 1068 by a 45-0 vote. Because the bill contains a financial component, a third and final vote must wait at least one day, likely to be Wednesday's floor session.

The bill goes to Gov. Roy Cooper to sign, veto or let become law without his signature after 10 days. Given the support expressed so far for HB1068, it’s likely Cooper will sign it into law.

HB1068, with Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, among the lead sponsors, cleared the House by 94-1 vote on June 9.

The funding would be for building a parking deck next to Holmes Convocation Center, where the university’s basketball teams play.

The bill specifically authorizes Appalachian State to issue debt for a non-appropriated, self-liquidating capital project financed by the institution, rather than by money from the state.

In this instance, ASU plans to issue $20 million in special obligation bonds, to be repaid from parking receipts.

The project includes the construction of a 600-space, five- to six-level parking deck to support the Holmes Convocation Center, as well as the 30,000-seat Kidd Brewer multipurpose stadium that is about a half-mile away.

“The primary use for these spaces would be for faculty, staff and student parking, with event parking as needed,” ASU said.

“The university has the flexibility to offer visitor parking in select lots as needed upon demand.”

The center has access currently to a 110-space surface parking lot. Additional campus parking is often utilized for large events at the center, including the Rivers Street parking deck.

If the debt request is approved, the university will proceed with construction with a target completion date of fall 2024.

