At session start, N.C. legislators pitch consensus with Cooper

“People are hurting and we’re coming through a really tumultuous time as a country, and I just think that to get into divisive issues right now for either (party) would just be irresponsible,” Reives said. Republicans also are floating ideas to rein in a governor's emergency powers during a pandemic and to address permanently a legal fight last fall over absentee ballots.

The Republican calculus to override Cooper’s vetoes is now improved in the House, where only at least three Democrats are needed to overcome a veto, instead of seven. But two Democratic senators now would have to jump ship, instead of one. And Senate Democrats stuck together the past two years.

COVID-19 already has created challenges for lawmakers to pass a biennial budget before July 1. Staff economists at the legislature and Cooper’s budget office have not issued a revenue forecast since last May because of uncertainty associated with the economy and tax revenues.

Moore and Berger agreed it's clear the situation isn't as dire as the last projection of a $4.2 billion decline in government revenues by mid-2021 compared to what was previously anticipated. For the first half of the fiscal year, revenues were actually $1.7 billion above what were collected during the first six months of the previous fiscal year, according to the state controller.