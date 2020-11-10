Audit shows voting machines worked perfectly in Forsyth County and Winston-Salem

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Tuesday afternoon, the county elections office had received 1,307 absentee ballots since the election. That's only another 150 or so ballots received since last Thursday, when the total stood at 1,151.

None of the absentee ballots received since the election has been counted, nor have another 1,500 provisional ballots been ruled on or counted.

A provisional ballot is one cast by a voter during the election when there is some question about whether the voter is eligible to vote.

During a meeting of the Forsyth County Board of Elections that starts at 2 p.m. Thursday, the elections board will count the absentee ballots received by that point, and will decide on whether each provisional ballot should be counted.

Most absentee ballots sent out this year were counted by Election Day, but absentees votes are counted after Election Day as long as they were postmarked by Election Day and arrive by Thursday.

Both absentee and provisional ballots become important when there's a close contest to decide.

In Forsyth County, the closest contest was in N.C. House District 74, where Republican Jeff Zenger edged out Democrat Dan Besse by 1,245 votes among some 53,000 votes cast.