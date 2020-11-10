Audit shows voting machines worked perfectly in Forsyth County and Winston-Salem

An audit of two Forsyth County voting places showed that new voting equipment that the county bought last year at a cost of $1.6 million performed accurately during the 2020 general election.
County election staffers spent hours on Tuesday manually counting the results from Precinct 901, which votes at the Reynolds High School girl's gym, and from the early-voting site at Winston Lake Family YMCA.
For both polling places, the only contest that was recounted was the Presidential race.
The audit is a routine part of the state's post-election activity, and is meant to make sure machine counts are delivering an accurate result. For the audit, staffers physically handle the ballots and count the votes, which are then compared to the totals delivered by the voting equipment.
"I'm very pleased with the voting equipment," said Tim Tsujii, commenting on how the new machines did their jobs.
The two polling places audited were chosen randomly by the state. In a presidential election year, the contest chosen for the audit is always the presidential race.
Meanwhile, the county elections board is still receiving absentee ballots that voters filled out and dropped into the mail, although the number of ballots arriving is dropping a lot compared to the first days after the Nov. 3 election.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the county elections office had received 1,307 absentee ballots since the election. That's only another 150 or so ballots received since last Thursday, when the total stood at 1,151.
None of the absentee ballots received since the election has been counted, nor have another 1,500 provisional ballots been ruled on or counted.
A provisional ballot is one cast by a voter during the election when there is some question about whether the voter is eligible to vote.
During a meeting of the Forsyth County Board of Elections that starts at 2 p.m. Thursday, the elections board will count the absentee ballots received by that point, and will decide on whether each provisional ballot should be counted.
Most absentee ballots sent out this year were counted by Election Day, but absentees votes are counted after Election Day as long as they were postmarked by Election Day and arrive by Thursday.
Both absentee and provisional ballots become important when there's a close contest to decide.
In Forsyth County, the closest contest was in N.C. House District 74, where Republican Jeff Zenger edged out Democrat Dan Besse by 1,245 votes among some 53,000 votes cast.
There's an even closer vote statewide for the position of chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court. There, GOP challenger Paul Newby leads incumbent Democratic incumbent Cheri Beasley by only 1,051 votes.
In the race for state attorney general, the Democratic incumbent, Josh Stein, leads GOP challenger Jim O'Neill — Forsyth County's current district attorney — by about 13,500 votes.
