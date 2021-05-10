Autism-focused licensure bill clears state legislature

The bills contain most of the same language in House Bill 671, which cleared the House by a 112-2 vote on May 28, 2019, but was never addressed in the Senate.

Under current state regulations, qualified behavioral analysts must operate under the supervision of licensed psychologists, according to a statement from bill sponsors.

Both bills would create a five-member state Behavioral Analysis Board that would be able to issue and revoke the licenses of applicants. Licenses would be valid for two years and subject to renewal.

Applicants would have to be at least age 18, pass a criminal history record check, pass the board’s Certified Behavior Analyst examination, and have active status with the board. There would be a $250 application fee and a $200 renewal fee.

According to Autism Speaks, applied behavior analysis “is therapy based on the science of learning and behavior.”

“ABA therapy applies our understanding of how behavior works to real situations. The goal is to increase behaviors that are helpful, and decrease behaviors that are harmful or affect learning.”