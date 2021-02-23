Autism treatment bill clears first N.C. House committee

A bill to license behavioral analysts who provide treatment to children with autism cleared Tuesday its first step in the state House.

Bipartisan House Bill 91 now goes to the Finance committee.

There is a companion version in Republican-sponsored Senate Bill 103 that will get its first hearing at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Health committee.

The bills have powerful primary sponsors in House majority leader John Bell IV, R-Johnston, and Senate Majority Whip Jim Perry, R-Lenoir. Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, is a co-primary sponsor of HB91.

The bills contain most of the same language in House Bill 671, which cleared the House by a 112-2 vote on May 28, 2019, but was never addressed in the Senate.

Under current state regulations, qualified behavioral analysts must operate under the supervision of licensed psychologists, according to a statement from bill sponsors.

Both bills would create a five-member state Behavioral Analysis Board that would be able to issue and revoke the licenses of applicants. Licenses would be valid for two years and subject to renewal.