Bars, movie theaters can reopen Friday with limited capacity, NC governor announces

Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday that North Carolina will shift into a limited Phase Three reopening stage at 5 p.m. Friday.
Executive Order No. 169 allows bars to reopen outdoors at 30% customer capacity, or with up to 100 patrons. There remains no indoor seated capacity.
Those without a stated outdoor occupancy will be limited to seven patrons per 1,000 square feet. Indoor bar amenities, such as pool tables and dart games, are not permitted outside.
Cooper's website includes a frequently-asked-question link.
Music halls, non-bar night clubs, lounges, adult entertainment, venues for live performances and arenas with spectators may reopen, subject to the mass gathering limit of 25 guests per facility for indoor spaces.
However, Cooper chose to keep in place an 11 p.m. curfew on alcoholic drinks served by restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries through at least Oct. 23.
The Phase Three reopening affects amusement parks' outdoor facilities, movie theaters, meeting places and outdoor entertainment venues with fewer than 10,000 seats.
Executive Order No. 169 expires Oct. 23, at which time Cooper said state public health officials will help determine if any further restrictions can be eased.
The movie theater capacity will be 30%, or up to 100 attendees, per screen, and only for ticketed assigned seat events. Employees are not included in the capacity total. Otherwise, mass gathering limits of 25 indoors and 50 outdoors remain in place.
"We are cautiously encouraged about where we are in this pandemic," Cooper said.
Cooper said Sept. 22 that large outdoor entertainment venues — those that can seat at least 10,000 — would be permitted to open beginning Friday at 7% capacity and with key safety precautions in place.
The limited attendance affects professional and collegiate football stadiums, and auto-racing venues such as Charlotte Motor Speedway and Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, which seats 17,000. Bowman Gray officials opted not to attempt an abbreviated 2020 schedule.
Cooper maintained the statewide guidance on wearing face masks in a continuing attempt to avoid community spread.
Is 30% enough?
The N.C. Bar and Tavern Association has said that about 85% of the businesses in the state with alcohol permits are allowed to operate prior to the limited move to Phase Three.
The association said that proper "bars" constitute only 15% of the places people can buy alcoholic drinks in the state. The newly formed association has been lobbying — without success — to correct what it calls this inequity.
Both Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen have cautioned that North Carolina is not ready for a full-scale reopening from a public-health perspective, particularly for businesses that are challenged in requiring customers maintain social distancing.
“It’s good to see that state government is finally removing the padlock on these businesses’ operations after six months," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian thinktank John Locke Foundation.
"But, that doesn’t mean life will return to normal. In addition to new health-related expenses designed to keep workers and customers safe, the newly reopened businesses will struggle to recover income lost over half a year.
"They’ll have to convince customers and workers that it’s safe to return. They’ll also have to compete for workers at the exact same time that other similar businesses are ramping back up again," Kokai said. "This is not a great recipe for long-term sustainable operations.”
The phased reopening approach taken by the governor "makes sense given the nature of the pandemic," said John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
"He should be commended for maintaining an approach that attempts to balance economic concerns with health concerns. The fact that North Carolina hasn't seen the severe COVID spikes seen in other states and has been able to keep its recent COVID numbers level speaks to the results of that approach."
Quinterno cautioned, however, that "opening at reduced capacity, while better than being shuttered, may not be enough for these businesses to survive without other public help and accommodations by landlords, suppliers and creditors."
Stable, but fragile
Cooper and Cohen said the move from Phase 2.5 to Phase Three is based primarily on stabilizations the past two months in new COVID-19 cases and a slight decline in hospitalizations.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive tests; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Since Phase 2.5 went into effect Sept. 4, the state has climbed from 175,815 to 210,632 total cases as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The statewide death total has increased from 2,889 to 3,532 after DHHS listed 38 deaths in Wednesday's report.
Meanwhile, the state's positive test rate was at 6.5% on Monday, the highest since 6.5% on Sept. 8. The positive rate has been as low as 4.6% as recently as Sept. 18 and Sept. 24.
Cooper said that, although most of the five key public health metrics remain stable, "I have to tell you there are warning signs that this virus could spike again here and across the country.
"We must take the next steps methodically and responsibly. Our top priority remains getting children back to in-person learning. But, our stability is fragile."
