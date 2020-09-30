Bars, movie theaters can reopen Friday with limited capacity, NC governor announces

The association said that proper "bars" constitute only 15% of the places people can buy alcoholic drinks in the state. The newly formed association has been lobbying — without success — to correct what it calls this inequity.

Both Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen have cautioned that North Carolina is not ready for a full-scale reopening from a public-health perspective, particularly for businesses that are challenged in requiring customers maintain social distancing.

“It’s good to see that state government is finally removing the padlock on these businesses’ operations after six months," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian thinktank John Locke Foundation.

"But, that doesn’t mean life will return to normal. In addition to new health-related expenses designed to keep workers and customers safe, the newly reopened businesses will struggle to recover income lost over half a year.

"They’ll have to convince customers and workers that it’s safe to return. They’ll also have to compete for workers at the exact same time that other similar businesses are ramping back up again," Kokai said. "This is not a great recipe for long-term sustainable operations.”