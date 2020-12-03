Bathroom bill sequel: LGBTQ rights advocates, social conservatives prepare to battle again

The advocates need to demystify what it means to create a nondiscrimination ordinance, Beach-Ferrara said, to build support "in communities that may not quite be ready, but be starting to contemplate it," she said.

Their ultimate goal is comprehensive nondiscrimination protections at the state level, plus civil right protections on LGBTQ issues, racial justice and economic justice, she said.

The advocates see hope of success in a 2019 poll by the Public Religion Research Institute. It said 67% of North Carolinians surveyed supported laws that would protect gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people from discrimination in jobs, public accommodations and housing.

LGBTQ people want to go about their everyday lives without being harassed, denied service at a business, fired from a job or denied a job, or otherwise discriminated against.

Allison Scott, the director of policy and programs at The Campaign for Southern Equality, said she was harassed at a previous job because she is transgender, and some coworkers asked for her to be fired following the passage of House Bill 2. Their requests were denied, she said.

City council plans

So far, any effort to pass an LGBTQ anti-discrimination ordinance is appears to be embryonic.