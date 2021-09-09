Bid to strip power from high school athletic association could be a lower priority in NC House

"We are working on finalizing two big issues now — the budget and redistricting — so we may run out of time this session. It may be short session before we take this issue up."

Rep. Lee Zachary, R-Yadkin, said he hasn't heard much discussion of the NCHSAA legislation with House members focused on the budget, redistricting and flood and natural disaster relief.

Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, and House majority whip, said Thursday that "I need to study the issue more closely and discuss it with colleagues and stakeholders before developing a concrete opinion on the subject."

Meanwhile, Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said Thursday that "I have no insight on how the House GOP caucus feels about the proposal, but it’s my sense that there is less support among House Democrats."

The NCHSAA said in a statement Wednesday that its board of directors and staff are “disappointed that HB91 passed the Senate today.”

“We believe that this bill is unnecessarily prescriptive and leaves in place many requirements that are not in the best interests of our member schools and student athletes.”