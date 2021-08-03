Bill requiring parent's consent for COVID-19 vaccine OK'd without argument in NC Senate

The parental consent language in the latest version of the bill requires written consent from a parent or legal guardian for a minor to receive any vaccine that is approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration, but not yet fully authorized.

Public health experts point out that all vaccines are required to undergo the same rigorous testing, whether they are approved for emergency use or through a typical license.

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, made the addition to HB96 on July 21, fulfilling a pledge she made in June. Krawiec is a primary sponsor of Republican health care legislation.

"Parents know their children the best," Krawiec said in a statement following Tuesday's vote. "They, not the government, should have the ultimate say when it comes to their child's health.

"Just like other healthcare decisions, parents and their children should talk with their doctor before getting any vaccine."

The language added to HB96 says "... a health care provider shall obtain written consent from a parent or legal guardian prior to administering any vaccine that has been granted emergency use authorization and is not yet fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration to an individual under 18 years of age.”