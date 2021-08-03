Bill requiring parent's consent for COVID-19 vaccine OK'd without argument in NC Senate

The state Senate has cleared Republican-sponsored legislation — in a bipartisan vote — that would require parental consent for 12- to 17-year-olds to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Senators voted 42-0 Tuesday in favor of House Bill 96, which began as legislation to expand the number of vaccines and medications that pharmacists would be allowed to administer.
The bill has been returned to the state House, where members can choose to accept the Senate addition of the parental consent language or reject it.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper briefly discussed the revamped HB96 following a July 22 of the vaccination site for the Forsyth Department of Public Health.
Cooper said the addition of the parental consent requirement concerned him. "I will talk with our public-health officials and the legislature about that before we make any decisions,” he said.
Lawmakers did not discuss the addition of a parental consent clause before the floor vote Tuesday. Nor was it discussed during Monday's Senate Rules and Operations committee meeting.
Currently in North Carolina, 12- to 17-year-olds are allowed to decide for themselves on whether to get a COVID-19 vaccine under a state law that applies to medical services that prevent or treat communicable diseases.
The parental consent language in the latest version of the bill requires written consent from a parent or legal guardian for a minor to receive any vaccine that is approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration, but not yet fully authorized.
Public health experts point out that all vaccines are required to undergo the same rigorous testing, whether they are approved for emergency use or through a typical license.
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, made the addition to HB96 on July 21, fulfilling a pledge she made in June. Krawiec is a primary sponsor of Republican health care legislation.
"Parents know their children the best," Krawiec said in a statement following Tuesday's vote. "They, not the government, should have the ultimate say when it comes to their child's health.
"Just like other healthcare decisions, parents and their children should talk with their doctor before getting any vaccine."
The language added to HB96 says "... a health care provider shall obtain written consent from a parent or legal guardian prior to administering any vaccine that has been granted emergency use authorization and is not yet fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration to an individual under 18 years of age.”
Young people who have been emancipated from their parents would be exempt from the provision.
Health care analysts say the FDA could provide full authorization for the Pfizer vaccine as early as October and likely before January.
Infectious diseases experts say some unvaccinated adults also have been waiting for the full FDA authorization before getting the vaccine.
“It’s interesting that the parental consent component raised no objections," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation. "Perhaps, that’s because it deals with the very limited circumstance of a vaccine that has secured only emergency-use authorization from the federal government.
"People across the political spectrum are likely to agree that a parent ought to have some role in a minor’s decision about taking a vaccine that has yet to secure full-fledged endorsement from federal authorities.”
Kokai said that while "some members of the House might object to the addition, I suspect a majority of House members will agree with their Senate colleagues about the importance of parental involvement.
"It is a positive sign that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are willing to take a fresh look at relaxing restrictions that hinder access to health care.
"It’s one of the few positive results of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Vaccination push
The legislation coincides with a push to vaccinate more young people as the highly infectious delta variant spreads in the Triad and statewide.
About 35% of Forsyth residents in that age range are fully vaccinated, according to county health director Joshua Swift, while about 30% are fully vaccinated statewide.
The 2021-22 school year begins in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Aug. 23, as well as several other Triad school districts.
Cooper has left it to individual school districts to decide whether to require universal masking or allow optional masking for the start of the school year.
However, Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen have said they expect school districts that choose optional masking — such as Davie, Davidson and Wilkes County schools — to take care of the students’ health, or DHHS could step in to enforce masking.
There is no state public health or educational requirement for young people to get the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the start of the 2021-22 school year.
State law does require K-12 students to receive a series of immunizations, including boosters, necessary before entering certain grade levels. That law does not include COVID-19 vaccinations.
Children who are home schooled or attend public, private, charter or religious schools are required to be up-to-date with North Carolina-required vaccinations within 30 calendar days from the first day of school.
State law allows for medical and religious exemptions from school-required immunizations.
