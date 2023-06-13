Lawmakers will debate Wednesday a controversial transgender sports bill that would require middle-, high-school and college athletes to play on the teams based on their gender at birth.

The bill would also bar girls and women from male collegiate boxing or wrestling teams, and middle-and high-school wrestling teams.

House Bill 574 has been placed on the Senate Education/Higher Education committee agenda for its 11 a.m. Wednesday meeting.

The latest version of the bill, titled “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” cleared the House April 19 by a vote of 73-39 with the support of three Democrats, none from the Triad or Northwest N.C.

The bill was amended in April and in its current from affects higher education athletics on all levels, including intramurals, and would include schools that are members of the NCAA, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

Representatives from the Atlantic Coast Conference, UNC System, Salem College, Wake Forest and Winston-Salem State University have not commented publicly on the latest version of HB574.

The insertion of college athletics likely increases the odds of a veto by Cooper.

However, Republicans hold a super-majority in both the House and Senate with the switch of Rep. Tricia Cotham to the GOP.

Meanwhile, companion Senate Bill 631 advanced out of the Senate by a 29-18 vote April 20 along party lines.

SB631 has not been amended to include the college athletics’ language from HB574. It has not been placed into a House committee. All 30 Republican senators have signed on as sponsors of SB631.

Both bills would go into effect for the 2023-24 school year.

"Every student in North Carolina will still have the chance to play sports, the only difference is we will not have biological males playing against females,” Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and a co-primary bill sponsor, said during the April 20 floor debate on SB631.

Krawiec told the Winston-Salem Journal on April 20 that "I am not certain which bill might move forward from the other body. I do hope that we will reach agreement on a bill that will keep women's sports open only to women."