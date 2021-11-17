Bill to change high-school sports OK'd by North Carolina General Assembly

Cooper has 10 days to sign the bill, veto it or let it become law without his signature.

“The governor looks forward to reviewing the legislation,” Cooper press secretary Jordan Monaghan said Wednesday.

The bill could become effective when signed into law by Cooper, even though the fall sports season is nearly over and winter sports season is just under way.

Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell, and a co-primary bill sponsor, told legislators Wednesday it is likely the Board of Education “will move forward with a memorandum of understanding in March.”

Rep. Raymond Smith, D-Wayne, told legislators during the brief debate on the current bill that the legislation “is one of the most unnecessary bills that I have seen since I’ve been here.”

“This bill is attempting to fix a problem that doesn’t exist. Why are we interfering in high-school sports? It is the last truly pure amateur sports that we have in the state.”

The Board of Education could not be immediately reached Wednesday for comment about the bill’s passage.

The association’s board of directors and executive leadership also could not be immediately reached for comment.