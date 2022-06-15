Bill to de-annex Davidson County Airport from Lexington takes Senate step

A trio of Davidson County-focused bills advanced in the state Senate on Wednesday.

The most noteworthy of the three local bills is Senate Bill 908, which would remove Davidson County Airport from the corporate limits of Lexington.

The 330-acre, one-runway airport is at 1673 Aviation Way and is owned by the county Airport Authority.

Senate Bill 907 would require municipalities within Davidson to gain county approval from the county Board of Commissioners to annex any area where the board has jurisdiction. The bill would apply to properties wholly or partially in the county.

Senate Bill 909 would exempt any county-owned property from county zoning and planning ordinances.

All three bills were filed by Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson.

SB909 cleared the Senate Rules and Operations committee Wednesday, while SB907 and SB098 were recommended from Senate Finance to Rules and Operations.

Jarvis said Tuesday the impetus behind the airport de-annexation bill is economic development.

“I have been in contact with different companies that are looking to move to our area,” as well as considering surrounding areas, Jarvis said.

“They can go one county south, to Greensboro, in other directions, and not have double taxation,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis said the airport authority supports the de-annexation.

“They understand the issue at hand and we’re working through some of the details at this point,” Jarvis said.

For SB907, Jarvis said it does not apply to any single- or multi-family residential property or dwellings.

“This allows Davidson County and the municipality to be at the table together to understand better growth of how they are moving forward with sewer and water,” Jarvis said.

When asked about whether municipalities requested SB907, Jarvis said he attended Monday a quarterly event involving mayors and managers.

“I had one question from one municipality” about SB907 and “the rest had nothing to say on the matter.”

“We had considerable discussion on the matter and believe we are moving in the right direction.”

For SB909, Jarvis said the purpose is to allow for a jail to be built within a municipality on county-owned property.

The current Lexington unified development ordinance does not permit a jail on the prospective property.

“This will correct that (zoning and planning ordinance) problem for the property at hand,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis said that he, along with commissioners, Lexington Mayor Newell Clark and the City Council, are having discussions about "working through this issue" about the prospective jail facility and ordinance.

For both SB907 and SB909, Jarvis said "there probably will be an amendment on the floor that we have agreed to."

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.