Moravian cookies would be North Carolina’s official cookie under a bill filed Monday in the N.C. House.

The bill would also make the Moravian star, a symbol of Christmas here in Winston-Salem, the state star.

Republican Reps. Jon Hardister of Guilford County and Donny Lambeth and Jeff Zenger of Forsyth County are three of the four primary sponsors of the bill.

This is the second time lawmakers have tried to make the famously crispy cookies made in Winston-Salem the state’s official cookie.

Hardister and Lambeth were primary sponsors of House Bill 394 in 2019, which would have made Moravian cookies the state’s cookie.

The bill cleared the House by a 115-0 vote in May 2019, but was not taken up by the Senate.

The legislators are hoping that adding the Moravian star will help the new bill gain support in the Senate.

The bill doesn’t specify a particular flavor of cookie, but does say cookies are made with molasses, allspice and ginger.

Moravian heritage

HB86 talks about the heritage of the Moravian community and the cookies, as well as the economic impact of Moravian cookie sales in the Winston-Salem area since the 1950s.

The bill describes the Moravian star as a popular Advent symbol “all around the world.”

When first bill was filed in 2019, local bakeries said the legislation was a no-brainer from a marketing, financial and feel-good perspective.

“We are surprised — and delighted — to hear that the legislature is considering naming the Moravian cookie as the state cookie and the Moravian star as the state star,” said Terry Taylor, president and chief executive of Old Salem Museum and Gardens.

“Obviously, we are a bit biased here at Old Salem, but we think it’s highly appropriate, given how much our guests have loved and revered these items for generations.”

“We’ve always loved the way so many people feel they embody the history and spirit of Winston-Salem and thrilled that our elected officials apparently believe they are symbolic of our state as a whole,” Taylor said.

Could crumble

Both Hardister and Lambeth said they are not sure of HB86’s prospects in the Senate.

“I’m not sure what happened last time,” Hardister said.

Hardister said the idea of making Moravian cookies the state cookie came from third-grade students at Brooks Global Studies in Greensboro. The children sent a letter to his office.

“I found the reasoning compelling, and I was very impressed that the students were involved with a civic project of this nature, especially at such a young age,’ Hardister said.

“I am not aware of any organized opposition to the bill, and I am hopeful that we can get it though both the House and Senate this session.”

Lambeth said that as far as HB394 being shelved in the Senate in 2019, “We never know for sure” the reasoning.

“Sometimes, the rules chairs will hold bills up just because. Lots of bills filed never make it to the end.”

A potential key for getting HB86 through the Senate this session is the bill sponsors finding an enthusiastic supporter in the Senate, said John Dinan, a political science professor who is a national expert on state legislatures.

“In some cases, bills will have a particular legislative champion willing to get them passed in one chamber, but will not have any legislator particularly devoted to getting them passed in the other chamber,” Dinan said.

“So, those bills take longer to be considered and enacted, if at all.”