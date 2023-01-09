Brother-in-law of former U.S. Sen. Richard will not face action from the SEC over stock trades.

The brother-in-law of retired U.S. Sen. Richard Burr will not face any actions from the Securities and Exchange Commission related to his February 2020 stock trades and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The SEC informed Gerald Fauth of its decision Jan. 4 via a notification sent to his attorney, Joseph Warin with the D.C. law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP.
Burr and Fauth were being investigated separately by the SEC for potential insider trading involving stock sales they made on Feb. 13, 2020, a month after Burr was briefed on COVID-19 and it's potential to affect the U.S. economy.
The SEC determined Burr and Fauth spoke on Feb. 13, 2020, but none of their stock sales overlapped.
On Friday, Burr said the SEC has taken no action against him involving the 33 stock sell transactions made by him and his wife, Brooke, on Feb. 13, 2020.
Gerald Fauth III, Brooke Burr's brother, had six sell transactions on the same date.
"We have concluded the investigation as to Gerald Fauth," according to the SEC notification.
"Based on the information we have as of this date, we do not intend to recommend an enforcement action by the Commission against Mr. Fauth."
The SEC cautioned that "we are providing this notice under the guidelines set out in the final paragraph of Securities Act Release No. 5310, which states in part that the notice “must in no way be construed as indicating that the party has been exonerated or that no action may ultimately result from the staff’s investigation.”
Warin said in a statement Monday that "the SEC has closed its investigation into our client."
Burr said in Friday's brief statement that "I am glad to have this matter in the rearview mirror as I begin my retirement from the Senate following nearly three decades of public service,” Burr said.
Background
According to a federal Public Financial Disclosure Act filing, Fauth sold six stocks valued at between $97,006 and $280,000.
U.S. Senate financial-disclosure documents show Burr and his wife, Brooke, sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million of their stock holdings. The publication Roll Call listed Richard Burr’s net worth at $1.7 million as of 2018.
All of the sales were made a week before the stock market began its sharp coronavirus-related decline Feb. 20, 2020.
They also occurred after Burr attended a joint Jan. 24, 2020, Senate Health and Foreign Relations committee briefing on coronavirus that included the director of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
According to a secret recording obtained by NPR, on Feb. 27, 2020, Burr told members of the well-connected private Tar Heel Circle that the novel coronavirus would have dire effects on the U.S. economy and population.
One key statement cited has Burr saying, “There’s one thing I can tell you about this: It is much more aggressive in its transmissions that anything we have seen in recent history. It’s probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic.”
Burr warned the private group on the same day that President Donald Trump publicly downplayed the virus.
After initially downplaying the NPR report, Burr on March 20, 2020, said in a public statement that he "relied solely on public news reports to guide my decision regarding the sale of stocks on Feb. 13."
"Specifically, I closely followed CNBC’s daily health and science reporting out of its Asia bureaus at the time."
Burr’s comments carry significant weight in part because he is author of the federal Pandemic All-Hazards Preparedness Act of 2006.
The Feb. 13, 2020, stock sales by the Burrs also occurred six days after Burr co-wrote an op-ed piece saying America had tools in place to combat COVID-19.
Burr attorney Alice Fisher of the D.C. firm Latham & Watkins LLP said in a March 2020 statement that “Senator Burr did not coordinate his decision to trade on Feb. 13 with Mr. Fauth.”
Fauth's role
The SEC’s investigation into Burr’s pre-pandemic stock trading has a sharp focus on Burr’s conversations with Fauth on Feb. 13, 2020.
The SEC said Fauth’s testimony “is critical” to its investigation.
Shortly after a 50-second phone conversation between Burr and Fauth ended on Feb. 13, 2020, the SEC said Fauth called his stockbroker and sold between $97,000 and $280,000 worth of shares in six companies. That amount is according to a federal Public Financial Disclosure Act filing made by Fauth.
ProPublica and other media sources have reported Fauth sold major stock holdings on the same day as Burr.
“But it was previously unknown that Burr and Fauth spoke that day, and that their contact came just before Fauth began the process of dumping stock himself,” ProPublica reported Oct. 28, 2020,
In November 2021, after 17 months of not cooperating, Burr’s brother-in-law agreed to respond to an SEC investigative subpoena. The results of that interview have not been made public.
No Justice action
Both Burr and Fauth also faced federal investigations by the U.S. Justice Department.
Justice officials left it to Burr and his lawyer to disclose on Jan. 19, 2021, that the federal law enforcement investigation into the stock sales had been completed without any insider-trading charges filed.
Warin said Monday that Justice officials also have closed its investigation of Fauth with no action.
Trump appointed Fauth in 2017 to the three-person National Mediation Board, a federal agency that facilitates labor-management relations within the nation’s railroad and airline industries. President Joe Biden retained Fauth on the board.
"Mr. Fauth looks forward to continuing his public service and leadership in the transportation industry," Warin said.
