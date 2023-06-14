One of North Carolina's two Republican U.S. senators, Ted Budd, is publicly opposing the potential nomination of former N.C. health secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen as director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Budd is among six Republican U.S. senators and 22 Republican House representatives, including Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., who submitted a letter Tuesday to the Biden administration.

Biden could make his formal recommendation of Cohen this week. The White House has not publicly commented on a potential Cohen nomination.

Cohen served nearly six years as state health secretary. During the initial 21 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cohen became the calming face of the state’s response, in particular during Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s press conferences.

Cohen has served since March 2022 as chief executive of Aledade Care Solutions, as well as an executive vice president for parent company Aledade.

The congressional Republicans wrote to President Joe Biden to "urge you to withdraw your reported selection."

"Dr. Cohen is unfit for the position. Dr. Cohen has politicized science, disregarded civil liberties and spread misinformation about the efficacy and necessity of COVID vaccinations and the necessity of masks, during her time as the Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

"She also has a history of engaging in partisan left-wing politics."

The letter also criticized Cohen for being a "proponent of unnecessary, unscientific COVID restrictions on school children," in particular about wearing masks in the classroom.

The letter concluded by saying "given her strong affiliation with the Democrat(ic) Party and the COVID-19 lockdowns, it will be difficult for the American people to trust Dr. Cohen to run the CDC as a nonpartisan actor who makes objective decisions rooted in scientific data, and not in political expediency."

Respect, criticism of Cohen

When Cohen announced in November 2021 her plans to step down as health secretary on Jan. 1, 2022, she received praises from Gov. Roy Cooper and legislative leaders from both parties.

Cooper’s office said that, under Cohen’s leadership, “North Carolina has been a model for best practices to provide equitable access to COVID-19 testing and support to families so that they could safely quarantine and isolate; been recognized as best in the nation for data quality for vaccinations by race and ethnicity; and eliminated a vaccination gap between Hispanic and non-Hispanic North Carolinians and narrowed the gap for Black/African American communities.”

Senate leader Phil Berger, Rockingham, said in a November 2022 statement that “Cohen’s leadership throughout her tenure at DHHS has helped our state navigate turbulent times. She made herself available to legislators to answer questions and kept us informed about issues facing the department."

State treasurer Dale Folwell wasted little time expressing his displeasure with the expected nomination of Cohen as head of the CDC.

Folwell tweeted on June 2: "Pray for our country. As a member of the NC Council of State, my observation is that the actions of Dr. Mandy Cohen during COVID resulted in more disease, death, poverty and illiteracy. As NC governor, I would be hard pressed to ever follow her lead at CDC if chosen by the POTUS.”

On June 5, Folwell, who is running for the Republican governor’s nomination in 2024, doubled down on his tweet in a response to the Winston-Salem Journal.

“I tried for months during COVID to get the Council of State to convene with Dr. Cohen to explain the lack of transparency in the data used to shut down our economy and our schools,” Folwell told the Journal. “These decisions disproportionately hurt lower- and fixed-income adults and kids.”

“By closing schools and the economy, it closed opportunity and upward mobility for students and citizens. The damage is generational.”

A review of Twitter responses to Folwell’s Cohen tweet found the majority were critical of his stance, questioning the value of his advice as a non-medical person, and defending Cohen’s oversight.