Burr on list of GOP senators said to be contemptuous of Trump

Michael Zona, a spokesperson for Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, who was on Bernstein's list, said the characterization was untrue.

“Sen. Grassley has been a strong supporter of the president and at the same time has made it no secret when he disagrees with the president,” Zona said. “There is no difference between what Sen. Grassley says publicly and privately. Washington journalists might be wise to reconsider trafficking in baseless second- and third-hand rumor. It may restore some lost credibility.”

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman “has never talked to Mr. Bernstein and we don't know where he's getting his false information,” said Emily Benavides, the senator's spokesperson.

Portman, in a column written for the Cincinnati Enquirer on Monday, called on Trump to begin cooperating with President-elect Biden on a transition.

There was no article on CNN's website about Bernstein's list on Monday. The veteran reporter appeared on CNN's “New Day” on Friday and named 15 of the 21 senators he tweeted about two days later.

Roy Gutterman, a Syracuse University professor who specializes in journalism law and ethics, said Bernstein's approach was unusual and noted the journalist's frequent criticism of Trump.