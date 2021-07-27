Burr, Tillis have differing responses to latest CDC masking guidance

North Carolina’s two Republican U.S. senators offered differing perspectives Tuesday on the decision to reverse indoor masking guidelines by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC now recommends all teachers, staff, students and visitors wear masks indoors — even if they are fully vaccinated.
The previous guidance, presented July 9, permitted those fully vaccinated to go mask-less indoors in school facilities.
The CDC also now calls for fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks indoors in states — particularly in the South, Midwest and West Coast — where the coronavirus is surging. That could include North Carolina given that key COVID-19 metrics are elevated statewide.
The CDC cited new information about the ability of the more contagious delta variant to spread among vaccinated individuals.
Daily cases in N.C. reached a four-month high of 2,133 cases on Friday. The statewide positive test rate exceeded 10% — at 10.4% — on Tuesday for the first time since Feb. 3.
Sen. Richard Burr issued a statement saying “I’m urging everyone who is eligible, but who has not already done so, to get vaccinated.”
Meanwhile, Sen. Thom Tillis took issue with the latest CDC guidance, saying in a statement that “I am deeply concerned that the Biden administration’s contradictory decision will cause even more vaccine hesitancy, giving many Americans the false impression that the vaccines are not as effective as they were originally told.”
Burr urged those unvaccinated to get the vaccine “to protect your parents, your children, your community and yourself. This is a race against the clock.”
“The COVID-19 vaccines are safe, they work, and they are the only way we’re going to bring this pandemic to an end.”
Both Burr and Tillis noted that 97% of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
In February 2020, Burr told members of a well-connected private group with N.C. ties that the novel coronavirus would have dire effects on the U.S. economy and population.
Burr, then-chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, warned about the dangers of COVID-19 on Feb. 27, 2020 — the same day former President Donald Trump downplayed the virus.
Burr told the audience that “there’s one thing I can tell you about this, it is much more aggressive in its transmission than anything we have seen in recent history.”
Tillis said he has been sharing that “the promise of the vaccine was to protect Americans from the worst outcomes and allow them to return to life as normal.”
“The Biden administration apparently doesn’t trust the science, and they clearly don’t trust the American people to take personal responsibility for their own choices.”
336-727-7376