Burr, Tillis have differing responses to latest CDC masking guidance

Burr urged those unvaccinated to get the vaccine “to protect your parents, your children, your community and yourself. This is a race against the clock.”

“The COVID-19 vaccines are safe, they work, and they are the only way we’re going to bring this pandemic to an end.”

Both Burr and Tillis noted that 97% of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

In February 2020, Burr told members of a well-connected private group with N.C. ties that the novel coronavirus would have dire effects on the U.S. economy and population.

Burr, then-chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, warned about the dangers of COVID-19 on Feb. 27, 2020 — the same day former President Donald Trump downplayed the virus.

Burr told the audience that “there’s one thing I can tell you about this, it is much more aggressive in its transmission than anything we have seen in recent history.”

Tillis said he has been sharing that “the promise of the vaccine was to protect Americans from the worst outcomes and allow them to return to life as normal.”

“The Biden administration apparently doesn’t trust the science, and they clearly don’t trust the American people to take personal responsibility for their own choices.”

