Legislation that staggers elections for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education cleared the General Assembly on Tuesday.

House Bill 174 also changes Rural Hall’s nonpartisan municipal elections from odd to even years, beginning in 2026.

The Senate approved the bill by voice vote Tuesday, while the House passed HB174, also by voice vote, on March 8.

HB174 proposes that for the November 2026 general election, the top vote getters in the three voting districts for WS/FCS Board of Education would serve four-year terms, while those elected, but getting lower vote totals, would serve a single two-year term.

Those serving two-year terms would be up for re-election for a four-year term in 2028, and the highest vote getters would be up for re-election for a four-year term in 2030.

As it is now, all nine seats on the school board are up for election at the same time every four years, setting up a situation where voters could elect nine new members, potentially disrupting the board’s continuity.

Deanna Kaplan, the chairwoman of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education, has said that continuity is one of the reasons she supports the bill.

Six new board members were sworn in in December, leaving Kaplan, Leah Crowley and Alex Bohannon as the only returning members.

“One of the advantages of having staggered terms is that they bring continuity to the board and preserve stability so we can make sound long-term decisions that are in the best interest of our students,” Kaplan said.

Background

The attempt at staggering the WS/FCS Board of Education terms dates back to when House Bill 490 was defeated in its first committee meeting in April 2019 after being introduced in controversial fashion in March 2019.

After that House State and Local Government committee vote, Rep. Donny Lambeth and then-Rep. Debra Conrad chose to pull HB490.

Lambeth and Conrad also pulled House Bill 518, which would have required Forsyth County commissioners’ approval of any changes made by the school board pertaining to school choice and attendance zones.

HB174, which has Lambeth as the primary sponsor, was filed as a local bill.

All members of a local delegation must approve local bills before they can be considered by the legislature.

The governor cannot veto a local bill.

Lambeth, a former chairman of the local school board, said staggering elections makes sense.

“I always thought it was bad policy to be elected and re-elected at the same time,” Lambeth told a House committee during the 2021 session.

At that time, the local school board offered no official support, and upon questioning from House members, Lambeth acknowledged that the board is split. “Some support it, and some do not,” he said.

Rural Hall elections

Rep. Kyle Hall, R-Stokes, who has a portion of Forsyth in his district, has said the Rural Hall elections changes were at the request of town officials who submitted a resolution to the Forsyth legislative delegation in March.

“The wording of the resolution indicates that they are requesting this change to save the town the $4,738 they incur for running odd-year elections,” Hall said.

In the 2023 municipal election, the mayor and two council members would be elected to serve three-year terms. They would face re-election in 2026 for four-year terms.

In the 2025 municipal election, two council members would be elected to serve three-year terms. They would next face re-election in 2028 for four-year terms.

According to the resolution, town officials said they expect the change will increase voter turnout.

In February, a state audit found that Rural Hall town officials violated state law several times, including not releasing public records and not llowing the town council to appoint a new town clerk.

In addition, auditors found the council also improperly handled closed sessions and mishandled the contract for its interim town attorney, Randolph James, by not having it vetted by town staff before it was signed.