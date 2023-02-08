Legislation that would allow civilian investigators to handle minor traffic accidents has been reintroduced, this time allowing such investigators to be used by cities statewide.

Senate Bill 77, titled "Cities/Civilian Traffic Investigators," was filed Tuesday by Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth.

The bill would allow cities to hire and utilize those investigators to address accidents involving only property damage, including authority to have a vehicle towed or removed from the accident site if it is obstructing a public street or highway.

Lowe filed a bill during the 2022 session that would have allowed just Winston-Salem to hire those investigators. That bill was not heard in committee.

The new bill would allow such investigators across the state.

"The civilian traffic investigators bill was included in the City Council's 2023 legislative priorities package, which was approved by council on Nov. 14," city attorney Angela Carmon said. "Senator Lowe filed Senate Bill 77 at the request of the city."

Winston-Salem has said it has a shortage of law-enforcement officers.

Moving routine traffic accidents to civilians would allow sworn officers to handle more serious crimes, city manager Lee Garrity said in June.

Lowe said he introduced SB77 as a public bill because "there are other municipalities that would like the same thing as well” as Winston-Salem.

During the 2022 session, six local bills were filed to allow for those investigators: Asheville and Raleigh combined on one bill, while there were separate bills filed for Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Durham, Greenville and Wilmington.

Local bills are not subject to a governor's veto.

Main SB77 details

According to SB77, a report completed by a civilian traffic investigator “shall be treated the same as if it were completed by a law enforcement officer.”

However, only law enforcement would be able to investigate a crash involving alcohol, personal injury or a fatality.

Each civilian investigator required to attend a training program designed by the city in consultation with the N.C. Justice Academy.

Civilian traffic investigators would be issued credentials, but no badges or weapons, by the city. They would wear a uniform color “substantially different in color and style” from a local police officer.

The civilian traffic investigator would be required to produce those credentials when requested by a member of the public involved in or a witness to a crash.

Their vehicle “may have emergency equipment and lights installed, but shall not use blue lights in any manner or form. Red and amber lights are permissible.”

Previous bills

There were two local bills that cleared the N.C. House during the 2022 session involving civilian traffic investigators, only to be shelved by Senate Republican leadership.

House Bill 303 would have allowed the city of Greensboro to hire those individuals, along with amending the Greensboro city charter to authorize creating a small business enterprise program.

House Bill 1011 would have permitted only the city of Greenville to utilize those investigators.

The main objection to the 2022 bills appeared to be language that would have allowed those civilians to issue citations.

According to state statute 20-166.1, if a motor vehicle accident happens in a city or town, drivers are required to call the local police department.

If the accident occurs outside a city or town, drivers must call the N.C. Highway Patrol or the county sheriff’s office.

The Wilmington Police Department began using two civilian traffic investigators in 2008, according to a 2018 Spectrum News report. The report said the two investigators had averaged more than 1,000 accidents every year through at least 2017.

The Fayetteville Police Department operates with a similar civilian traffic investigator authority.

Civilian traffic investigators in Fayetteville and Wilmington are not allowed to write citations, nor authorized to arrest or issue criminal processes.

SB77 also would not allow those investigators to issue criminal processes.

Rep. Sarah Stevens, R-Wilkes and chairwoman of Judiciary 2, said in June that the citation language represents “a pretty significant leap for a program that has been experimental anyway.”

Stevens said she wants more input from the state Department of Public Safety and the Fayetteville and Wilmington police departments before supporting any expanded authority of civilian traffic investigators.