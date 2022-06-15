Civilian traffic investigator bill advance in NC House, but without citation authority

Legislation that would allow the use of civilian traffic investigators for property damage incidents inched forward in the N.C. House on Wednesday.

However, it appears likely that to advance any further, none of the six local House or Senate bills on the issue could contain language allowing those civilians to issue citations.

On Wednesday, the House Judiciary 2 committee removed the citation language from House Bill 1011 before recommending it to Rules and Operations committee.

Although HB1011 concerns just Greenville and Wilmington, legislative staff said the stripping of the citation language affects Democratic-sponsored bills with similar intentions in the Triad: Senate Bill 809 that covers Winston-Salem and Senate Bill 912 that covers Greensboro.

The Winston-Salem and Greensboro bills have not been placed in a Senate committee as of Wednesday,

According to state statute 20-166.1, if a motor vehicle accident happens in a city or town, drivers are required to call the local police department.

If the accident occurs outside a city or town, drivers must call the N.C. Highway Patrol or the county sheriff’s office.

The Wilmington Police Department began using two civilian traffic investigators in 2008, according to a 2018 Spectrum News report. The report said the two investigators had averaged more than 1,000 accidents every year through at least 2017.

The Fayetteville Police Department operates with a similar civilian traffic investigator authority.

Civilian traffic investigators in Fayetteville and Wilmington are not allowed to write citations, nor are they authorized to arrest or issue criminal processes.

The initial version of HB1011 would allow the Greenville Police Department to authorize civilian traffic investigators akin to Wilmington. That authority remains in the revamped bill.

It also would have expanded Wilmington civilian investigators’ authority to include issuing citations for infractions, as well as permit Greenville to have the same citation authority.

Rep. Carson Smith, R-Pender, said he submitted the amendment to remove the citation language because he viewed it "as just the first step" toward expanding the authority of civilian traffic investigators beyond what legislators may be comfortable with.

Smith said HB1011 was unlikely to gain Judiciary 2's recommendation with the citation language included.

"We need to talk through this some more," Smith said.

Rep. Sarah Stevens, R-Wilkes and chairwoman of Judiciary 2, said the citation language represents "a pretty significant leap for a program that has been experimental anyway."

Stevens said she wants more input from the state Department of Public Safety and the Fayetteville and Wilmington police departments before supporting any expanded authority of civilian traffic investigators.

On Tuesday, House Bill 1024 that affects the city of Durham cleared the House Local Government committee and was sent to Judiciary 2. The Durham bill does not include the citation language.

Triad bills

SB809, with nearly identical language to HB1024, was filed May 27 by Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, at the request of Winston-Salem city officials.

Lowe could not be immediately reached for comment on whether he would remove the citation language from SB809.

The city has a shortage of law-enforcement officers and moving routine traffic accidents to civilians would allow sworn officers to handle more serious crimes.

Lowe said he and Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, were asked by police Chief Catrina Thompson about submitting SB809 “to help with addressing the obvious shortage of law enforcement officers in the city.”

“We met with our local delegation from Raleigh and asked them to sponsor that legislation,” Lee Garrity, Winston-Salem’s city manager, said June 4. “We have such a shortage of police officers.

“We are looking for alternatives for providing some services where you would not need necessarily a sworn officer.”

SB912 was filed June 1 by Sens. Michael Garrett and Gladys Robinson, both D-Guilford.

Lowe said there was conversation about Guilford and Forsyth submitting their bills together, but opted for separate bills to take their own path during the current session.

For the Guilford delegation, SB912 represents its second attempt for the authorization.

House Bill 303 has the sponsorship support of three of the delegation’s four Democrats and its two Republicans.

The initial version of HB303 was filed March 16, 2021 with the purpose of authorizing Greensboro to establish a small business enterprise program. SB912 also contains much of the small business enterprise language.

HB303 was amended on April 22, 2021, to add the civilian traffic investigator language. The bill cleared the House on voice vote the same day.

It was sent to the state Senate four days later, where it was placed in Rules and Operations and has not been acted upon. Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, said Wednesday he continues to pursue Senate support for HB303.

Main SB809 details

According to SB809, a report completed by a civilian traffic investigator “shall be treated the same as if it were completed by a law enforcement officer.” The investigator could authorize the use of a tow vehicle to remove a vehicle that is obstructing a public street or highway.

However, only law enforcement would be able to investigate a crash involving alcohol, personal injury or a fatality.

Each civilian investigator required to attend a training program designed by the city in consultation with the N.C. Justice Academy.

Civilian traffic investigators would be issued credentials, but no badges or weapons, by the city. They would wear a uniform color “substantially different in color and style” from a local police officer.

The civilian traffic investigator would be required to produce those credentials when requested by a member of the public involved in or a witness to a crash.

Their vehicle “may have emergency equipment and lights installed, but shall not use blue lights in any manner or form. Red and amber lights are permissible.”

