The N.C. Senate appears set to take up Tuesday legislation permitting a three-year pilot program allowing civilian investigators in three Triad cities to handle minor traffic accidents.

The latest version of House Bill 140, titled “Civilian Traffic Investigations/Pilot,” was approved May 3 by a 113-4 vote.

HB140 has primary sponsors that include Reps. John Faircloth and Jon Hardister, both R-Guilford, and Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth.

The bill covers Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Burlington and Greenville. If signed into law, the pilot would begin July 1.

If the Senate State and Local Government committee addresses HB140 at noon Tuesday, it would be the first Senate consideration of civilian traffic investigators legislation.

A similar bill in 2021 cleared the House, but was not taken up by a Senate committee.

However, the legislature is in the final weeks stage where committee leadership could employ the gut-and-replacement method for inserting new — often controversial — language into a bill that has already passed the other chamber.

The foremost example so far in the 2023 session is Senate Bill 20.

The bill went from bipartisan language amending the state's infant safe surrender law to the Republican-sponsored and divisive abortion-restriction bill that became law after GOP legislators used their super-majorities in both chambers to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto.

Background

The focus of HB140 is allowing municipalities to hire and utilize those investigators to address accidents involving only property damage, including authority to have a vehicle towed or removed from the accident site if it is obstructing a public street or highway.

Representatives from the N.C. Association of Chiefs of Police told the Judiciary 2 committee that its membership is in favor of HB140.

“The civilian traffic investigators bill was included in the City Council’s 2023 legislative priorities package, which was approved by council on Nov. 14,” Winston-Salem city attorney Angela Carmon said in March.

Faircloth said that includes allowing sheriff offices to utilize the investigators as well.

Faircloth said that ideally retired law-enforcement officers would be among those recruited to serve as civilian investigators.

Civilian investigators would not be allowed to write citations in HB140.

The cities would be authorized to create a civic traffic investigator program through July 2026, Hardister said.

In February 2026, the cities would be required to report the status of their program to a joint legislative oversight committee.

The report would include: the number of crash investigations performed by civilian traffic investigators; the number of traffic incidents that a sworn law enforcement officer responded to after being first handed by a civilian traffic investigator; the cost per city of the pilot program; and data on how many hours were saved by the use of civilian traffic investigators instead of sworn law enforcement personnel.

“The legislature could then decide whether or not they want to make the program permanent and possibly extend it statewide,” Hardister said.

Faircloth said that civilian investigators would be able to call in law enforcement — either in person or by video conference — if a citation is warranted.

Main HB140 details

According to HB140, a report completed by a civilian traffic investigator “shall be treated the same as if it were completed by a law enforcement officer.”

However, only law enforcement would be able to investigate a crash involving alcohol, personal injury or a fatality.

Civilian traffic investigators would be issued credentials, but no badges or weapons, by the city. They would wear a uniform color “substantially different in color and style” from a local police officer.

The civilian traffic investigator would be required to produce those credentials when requested by a member of the public involved in or a witness to a crash.

Their vehicle “may have emergency equipment and lights installed, but shall not use blue lights in any manner or form. Red and amber lights are permissible.”

According to state statute 20-166.1, if a motor vehicle accident happens in a city or town, drivers are required to call the local police department. If the accident occurs outside a city or town, drivers must call the N.C. Highway Patrol or the county sheriff’s office.

The latest version added that the N.C. Justice Academy would develop a uniform statewide training program for civilian traffic investigators.