Civilians could investigate traffic crashes, issue citations under proposed NC legislation

The N.C. House will discuss two bills this week to allow two cities to hire civilians to investigate traffic accidents.

But the N.C. Senate is not expected to discuss a bill that would allow Winston-Salem to do the same. Senate Bill 809 was filed May 27 by Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, at the request of Winston-Salem city officials. The city has a shortage of law-enforcement officers and moving routine traffic accidents to civilians would allow sworn officers to handle more serious crimes.

The civilian investigators would be limited to evaluating accidents with property damages, but would be able to issue citations.

The Wilmington Police Department began using two civilian traffic investigators in 2008, according to a 2018 Spectrum News report. The report said the two investigators had averaged more than 1,000 accidents every year through at least 2017.

A bipartisan House Bill 1011 was filed May 19 that would expand those civilian investigators’ authority to include issuing citations for infractions as well as authorizing Greenville to hire civilian traffic investigators. A parallel Senate Bill, SB282, was filed in March 2021 by Sen. Michael Lee, R-New Hanover, that has not been acted upon.

HB1011 cleared the House Local Government committee on June 7. It is on the Wednesday agenda for House Judiciary 2 committee.

Durham has Democratic-sponsored bills in House Bill 1024 and Senate Bill 892, introduced on May 24 and May 26, respectively.

HB1024 was placed on the same committee pathway as HB1011, being placed on Tuesday's Local Government agenda, while SB892 was sent directly to Senate Rules and Operations.

Winston-Salem bill

Winston-Salem's bill was placed directly in Senate Rules and Operations committee, which can either be a holding place for a 2022 session projected to end in early July, or the equivalent of being shelved by Senate Republican leadership.

Lowe said he and Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, were asked by police Chief Catrina Thompson about submitting SB809 "to help with addressing the obvious shortage of law enforcement officers in the city."

“We met with our local delegation from Raleigh and asked them to sponsor that legislation,” Lee Garrity, Winston-Salem’s city manager, said June 4. “We have such a shortage of police officers.

“We are looking for alternatives for providing some services where you would not need necessarily a sworn officer.”

Democratic-sponsored Senate Bill 903, filed May 26, contains similar language to authorize civilian traffic investigators in Asheville and Raleigh. It was placed directly into Senate Rules and Operations.

State law background

According to state statute 20-166.1, if a motor vehicle accident happens in a city or town, drivers are required to call the local police department.

If the accident occurs outside a city or town, drivers must call the N.C. Highway Patrol or county sheriff's office.

SB809 would allow Winston-Salem officials to hire civilian personnel to investigate traffic crashes and issue citations under state statute 20-166.1. There was no mention of pay or reimbursement in the bill.

A report completed by a civilian traffic investigator “shall be treated the same as if it were completed by a law enforcement officer.” The investigator could authorize the use of a tow vehicle to remove a vehicle that is obstructing a public street or highway.

However, only law enforcement would be able to investigate a crash involving personal injury or a fatality.

“The city shall establish the minimum standards for employment as an investigator,” with each investigator required to attend a training program designed by the city “in consultation with the N.C. Justice Academy.

“Upon completion of the training program, each investigator shall spend not less than four weeks of field training with a law enforcement officer who has experience conducting traffic crash investigations,” according to the bill.

Civilian traffic investigators would be issued credentials, but no badges or weapons, by the city. They would not be authorized to arrest or issue criminal processes.

They would wear a uniform color “substantially different in color and style” from a local police officer.

The civilian traffic investigator would be required to produce those credentials when requested by a member of the public involved in or a witness to a crash.

Their vehicle “may have emergency equipment and lights installed, but shall not use blue lights in any manner or form. Red and amber lights are permissible.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.