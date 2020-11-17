Close race for North Carolina chief justice going to recount

Newby, a Republican first elected to the state's highest court in 2004, led after election night by more than 3,000 votes. His lead dwindled as counties added mail-in ballots received around Election Day and afterwards, as well as provisional ballots determined to be lawful.

Beasley, an associate justice appointed chief justice by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in early 2019, narrowly led over the weekend after boards in most of the counties had completed their canvass of results.

Newby retook the lead Monday when Washington County amended its totals to remove the results of mail-in ballots counted twice by mistake. Robeson County elections also met Monday in part to fix an administrative error when ballots cast at an early-voting site were inadvertently not uploaded on election night.

Should Newby win an eight-year term, Republican candidates would complete a sweep of eight appellate court elections on Nov. 3 — three on the Supreme Court and five on the intermediate-level Court of Appeals.

Democrats currently hold six of the seven seats on the Supreme Court. That majority would narrow to 4-3 with a Newby victory for chief justice, who is also head of the state judicial system.

The State Board of Elections meets Nov. 24 to certify results for dozens of statewide and regional races, including those for president, U.S. Senate and House, governor and other Council of State positions. The recount for chief justice means the board would have to meet later to certify final results for that race.