'Cocktails to go' order gets pushback from NC sheriff's group. Governor can't override the law, says attorney.

Cooper's office could not be reached for comment Thursday on Campbell's memo. Cooper’s office told Durham TV-station WTVD that the order was vetted by the N.C. Justice Department.

Eight of the 10-member Council of State concurred on the order.

However, Folwell declined to participate.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Folwell said Thursday that "I don’t think a law-enforcement officer on a two-lane road at 3 a.m. in North Carolina can enforce it; it just doesn’t seem feasible.”

“It seems that the governor thinks that the ability to order a cocktail to go is going to fix these problems, and the sad fact is that he’s wrong."

Background

The executive order permits customers to take home drinks that they began consuming inside an establishment if the alcohol is placed in a sealed container and transported in the passenger area of a vehicle.

Campbell said state law only permits such transportation if it is sealed in the manufacturer's original container. Those beverages that are not in an unopened manufacturer's original container are required to be placed in the trunk of a vehicle or other areas considered by law not to be a passenger area.