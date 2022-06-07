Consumer-protection bill focuses on medical debt. It drew pushback at committee hearing, despite bipartisan sponsorship

The first hearing of a bipartisan health-care consumer-protection bill pulled few punches Tuesday when it came to accusations of ill will by healthcare systems.

Meanwhile, at least one legislator during the House Banking committee meeting challenged some of the premises presented by sponsors of House Bill 1039 and state Treasurer Dale Folwell.

The bill, filed May 24, is titled “Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act" and was done at Folwell's bequest.

Primary sponsors are Democrats Howard Hunter of Hertford and Billy Richardson of Cumberland, and Republicans Ed Goodwin of Chowan and Bobby Henig of Currituck.

There’s an intriguing mix of 39 conservative and progressive co-sponsors as well, including Reps. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, and Reps. Lee Zachary and Jeff Zenger, both R-Forsyth.

Tuesday's addressing of HB1039 was just for discussion purposes, which lasted nearly 40 minutes.

According to the bill and a statement from Folwell, the bill’s mission is to “create a pro-family, anti-poverty, consumer protection law that sets parameters around the provision of charity care and limits the ability of large medical facilities to charge unreasonable interest rates and employ unfair tactics in debt collection.”

Folwell’s primary interest in requesting HB1039 is his oversight authority of the State Health Plan, which has more than 727,000 participants that include current and retired state employees, teachers and legislators. It is North Carolina’s largest purchaser of medical and pharmaceutical services.

"I'm here to advocate for the invisible," Folwell said. “With inflation at 40-year highs and North Carolinas suffering great anxiety, families need protection from the weaponization of medical debt.

“One of the ways you do that is to ensure that large medical providers are transparent concerning the availability of financial help, and that appropriate levels of charity care are available to working families in need.

“A lifesaving procedure shouldn’t cost your life savings.”

Speaking out

Goodwin emphasized the "de-weaponization" angle of HB1039 on Tuesday.

"Less and less people can afford health care, but they have to have it, and they still have to be treated," Goodwin said.

"But, the way they are being treated now ... do not seem to be proper to me."

Goodwin focused on his concern that indigent individuals seeking care in hospitals are being steered away from charitable-care options, and toward "a medical credit card" to pay for their medical bills.

Goodwin said he has been told that some hospitals have been pitching the medical credit cards also as options "to pay for gas, groceries or whatever you would like."

He said he considered providing that option as "preying on an indigent charity case, and in this country, I thought that type of stuff was outlawed a long time ago ... predatory lending is the way I refer to that."

Goodwin said that option inevitably puts hospitals into the debt-collection business, and they eventually hire third-party debt collectors who receive a portion of the paid debt as their incentive.

Rep. John Szoka, R-Cumberland, questioned the accuracy of Goodwin's presentation, saying he was not aware of any medical credit card being permitted for use for non-medical purchases.

Szoka also questioned Folwell's assertion that medical-debt weaponization includes hits to consumers' credit scores if they can't pay their medical bills in the time that healthcare systems deem as timely.

Folwell said credit scores lowered by debt can result in paying higher interest rates for major purchases.

In most instances, medical debt is not included in determining credit scores if the debt remains with the healthcare provider, but is counted if the account is turned over to a debt collector.

According to March report by CNBC, the three major credit-reporting agencies — Equifax, TransUnion and Experian — have agreed to strip 70% of medical debt information out of consumers’ credit reports starting in July.

The bureaus — Equifax, TransUnion and Experian — say that medical collection debt will no longer appear on credit reports if that debt has already been paid.

CNBC reported debts with debt collectors can linger on a credit report for up to seven years, although the new rule would remove them if they are paid off.

Goodwin also expressed concern about healthcare systems' hesitancy to tell patients upfront the projected cost of their treatment, or bury the costs in coding that most people can't understand.

Goodwin said the answer most people with health insurance tend to get is "you have insurance, don't worry about it."

HB1039 would set collection standards for healthcare system, Goodwin said.

"This bill would allow them (indigent-care patients) to be treated more respectfully than they are now," Goodwin said.

NCHA response

The N.C. Healthcare Association reiterated Tuesday it has not taken a position on HB1039.

"An initial high-level take is that federal law already addresses several requirements in the bill, and the N.C. General Assembly had previously passed legislation in 2013 that addresses many of the state-specific issues related to fair billing and collections practices."

The NCHA said hospitals’ charity care spending and community benefit investment activity “is transparent and accountable.”

“North Carolina’s nonprofit hospitals annually submit audits to state and federal tax regulators, who determine that hospitals meet their tax status obligations.

“Non-compliance can result in a revocation of a hospital’s tax-exempt status, which has never happened in North Carolina.”

Healthcare analysis

HB1039 represents a legislative response to an analysis of North Carolina’s not-for profit and nonprofit hospitals released in October by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. That analysis was requested by Folwell and the SHP, over which the treasurer has oversight authority.

The analysis determined that many of those hospitals — including the three largest in the Triad — are not fully honoring their charitable mission. A video link to the presentation is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pL1j4-n3ea8.

The report found that North Carolina’s largest nonprofit hospital systems reaped tax breaks worth more than an estimated $1.8 billion in 2019-2020. Across the majority of these systems, charity care spending did not exceed 60% of the value of their tax breaks, according to researchers.

For the major health-care systems serving the Triad, the Johns Hopkins report listed annual projected value of tax exemptions compared with the systems’ disclosed charity care funding.

Atrium Health was reported with receiving state tax exemptions worth $440.1 million, while providing $260.1 million in charity care.

Novant Health was reported with receiving state tax exemptions worth $324.1 million, while providing $179.1 million in charity care.

Cone Health was reported with receiving state tax exemptions worth $131.6 million, while providing $105.7 million in charity care.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, now an affiliate of Atrium, was reported with receiving state tax exemptions worth $210.3 million, while providing $54.8 million in charity care.

On Tuesday, Folwell revived a years-long criticism of the state's largest not-for-profit healthcare systems in saying they are multi-billion-dollar organizations run by multi-million dollar executives "benefiting from a passive transfer of wealth, especially from low-income people."

