Controversial ICE sheriffs' bill resurfaces in potential final week of current 2022 legislative session

The controversial “ICE” sheriffs bill may be resurfacing in the state House during what is projected to be the final week of this phase of the 2022 session.

Senate Bill 101, titled “Require Cooperation with ICE 2.0,” has been placed on the House Judiciary 4 committee agenda for its 3 p.m. Wednesday meeting.

If approved by that committee, SB101 would go to House Rules and Operations.

Legislative analysts caution that SB101 could be subject to the gut-and-replace strategy to insert new legislation preferred by House Republican leadership.

“Given the fact that this bill has been sitting around with no action since March 2021, the gut-and-replace option seems pretty likely,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with conservative think tank John Locke Foundation.

In March 2021, the state Senate approved — along partisan lines by a 27-20 vote — the controversial Republican-sponsored bill on Thursday that mandates county sheriffs cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement involving detainers on jail inmates who are suspected of being in the country illegally.

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, is among the bill co-sponsors.

SB101 closely mirrors House Bill 370 that Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed in August 2019 after it cleared both chambers, but was lacking veto-proof margins.

House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, has said several times his goal is to end the current phase of the session by July 1 with the 2022-23 state budget appropriations bills clearing the legislature.

However, there has been talk about gaveling in another phase later this year.

“The original bill was also at least a couple votes short of a veto-proof majority in the Senate, so it doesn’t look like a great candidate for House action,” Kokai said.

However, Kokai said he could see a scenario in which Republican House members “thought it might be a good idea to tackle this topic before an election.”

“If they see recorded votes on an immigration-related bill as a positive for the fall campaign, they might be willing to send a message to voters, even if they don’t think the bill will survive Gov. Cooper’s veto stamp.

“Still, it seems more likely that this bill is simply a vehicle for an issue the House wants to tackle before going home.”

Background

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. issued a statement of opposition in March 2021 to the revival of the ICE bill.

Similar opposition has been stated by other urban county sheriffs.

“We are a law-abiding law enforcement agency,” Kimbrough said. “If somehow this becomes law, then we will at that point comply with it.

“But it is not law, and there are many who will be opposing this because detaining someone once they have met the conditions of their release is not only illegal, but it is also wrong.”

During the Senate chamber debate in March 2021, primary SB101 sponsor Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson, submitted two amendments that were approved.

The first amendment removed language that would have made an uncooperative sheriff or other law-enforcement official subject to a class 3 misdemeanor, which carries a 20-day jail sentence and a $200 fine.

The initial version of SB101 would have made it a class 1 misdemeanor, which carries a 120-day jail sentence and a discretionary fine.

HB370 would have allowed a Superior Court judge to remove a sheriff or police officer who didn’t follow the legislation’s provisions and failed to cooperate with ICE agents.

The second amendment adds additional criminal and misdemeanor charges that included domestic abuse that could be applied to detainers.

According to bill sponsors, other criminal acts that would require cooperation include murder, rape and other sexual offenses, gang-related crimes, human trafficking, drug trafficking, or assault.

SB101 outlines a process in which a judge or magistrate would order whether an inmate charged with a criminal offense should be held on the detainer request based on whether the inmate is the same person identified in an ICE request.

Under the legislation, the inmate could be held for up to 48 hours after a prisoner would otherwise be qualified for release on bond.

The Associated Press reports that the vast majority of rural and suburban sheriffs comply with the ICE detainers, but most urban sheriffs have ignored enforcing them.

The bill attempts to address that by requiring a judge or magistrate to issue an order to hold the inmate under the detainer, rather than directing the sheriff to act unilaterally.

“If this bill becomes law, then it would be mandatory” that sheriffs cooperate with ICE detainer, said co-primary sponsor Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Pamlico.

Sanderson said the language is necessary because “in the end, the sheriff is the person responsible for the way the jail is run, especially if the sheriff gives orders to the person in charge of the jail to not do this.”

Meanwhile, SB101 excludes state and local law-enforcement officers or agencies from “having criminal or civil liability for action taken pursuant to an order issued” in the legislation.

Bill debate

HB370 was one of the first major tests of Cooper’s veto powers in 2019 after Republicans lost their super-majority in both chambers.

“This bill, in addition to being unconstitutional, weakens law enforcement in North Carolina by mandating sheriffs to do the job of federal agents, using local resources that could hurt their ability to protect their counties,” Cooper said in his veto statement.

Sanderson acknowledged during the March 2021 Senate floor debate that “yes, it got vetoed in 2019.”

“Our governor may very well veto it again, but he won’t be able to veto it for the same reasons that he used last time.”

Sanderson said SB101 is “all about protecting those who can’t protect themselves. ... Help the victims have peace and the satisfaction that law-enforcement in this state and the judicial system does their jobs ... well.”

Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, said in March 2021 that SB101 “looks like racial profiling from where I sit. Perhaps that’s not the intent, but that’s what it looks like.”

“All of us want to see bad apples off the streets of our cities, and those of heinous crimes. It doesn’t make sense to me to put them on a bus, send them off somewhere and not prosecute them here.

“If they commit a crime here, they ought to be tried here.”

Lowe said he remains concerned that “the way this bill is written, it doesn’t give Forsyth or the other larger counties the kind of flexibility to do their job.”

