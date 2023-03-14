A controversial bipartisan health-care consumer-protection bill addressing medical debt was reintroduced Tuesday in the state House.

House Bill 367 has the same title — “Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act" — as House Bill 1039 from the 2022 session.

According to the bill and a 2021 statement from state Treasurer Dale Folwell, the bill’s mission is to “create a pro-family, anti-poverty, consumer protection law that sets parameters around the provision of charity care and limits the ability of large medical facilities to charge unreasonable interest rates and employ unfair tactics in debt collection.”

Folwell could not be immediately reached for comment on the filing of HB367 by Rep. Edward Goodwin, R-Chowan.

HB1039 was filed at Folwell’s bequest, but stalled in the House Banking committee after just one information-only hearing on June 7.

The only apparent significant change from HB1039 to HB367 is that HB367 removes the citation that the bill was filed at Folwell's request.

However, the treasurer's office said Tuesday that HB367 "is still being filed at the request of the treasurer."

"That line was removed from the long title of the bill as part of a technical scrub. We only asked for that to be in during the short session last year.

Folwell said in January he believes “the prospects are very high” for action on the legislation during the 2023 session.

Folwell’s primary interest in the legislation is his oversight authority of the State Health Plan, which has more than 727,000 participants that include current and retired state employees, teachers and legislators. It is North Carolina’s largest purchaser of medical and pharmaceutical services.

Free medical care?

Tucked into HB367 is language that could provide free medical care or steep financial discounts to certain lower-income families.

“Everyone knows there’s something wrong,” Folwell has said.

The growing awareness of the financial burden presented by medical debt has brought state-and-national level attention to Folwell’s advocacy.

For example, he was cited significantly in a recent NPR national story on the subject.

Folwell said medical debt affects not only the uninsured and underinsured, but also those with employer-based or federal health exchange insurance whom he says face unrealistic payment expectations from health-care systems.

“Medical debt will continue to be a problem regardless of Medicaid expansion,” Folwell said. “You can’t have a revenue solution to a cost problem.

“There are individuals who are afraid to get the medical attention they need when they need it because of what could happen to them from a medical billing standpoint.

“The complexities of certificate of need reform and Medicaid expansion really doesn’t have that much to do with the weaponization associated with people’s credit scores and associated with medical debt,” Folwell said.

HB1039 debate

HB1039 had precedent-setting potential given there’s an intriguing mix of 39 conservative and progressive co-sponsors, including Reps. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, and Reps. Lee Zachary and Jeff Zenger, both R-Forsyth.

The June 7 House Banking committee debate, which lasted about 40 minutes, pulled few punches when it came to accusations of ill will by health-care systems.

Rep. John Szoka, R-Cumberland, questioned Folwell’s assertion that medical-debt weaponization includes hits to consumers’ credit scores if they can’t pay their medical bills in the time that health-care systems deem as timely.

Depending on the health-care system’s debt-collection and bad-debt policies, a patient who is determined to have the ability to pay their bill can have their account sold to a debt collector within a few months of a payment request being made.

Goodwin focused on his concern that indigent individuals seeking care in hospitals are being steered away from charitable-care options, and toward “a medical credit card” to pay for their medical bills.

Goodwin said he has been told that some hospitals have been pitching the medical credit cards also as options “to pay for gas, groceries or whatever you would like.”

Goodwin said that option inevitably puts hospitals into the debt-collection business, and they eventually hire third-party debt collectors who receive a portion of the paid debt as their incentive.

Szoka questioned the accuracy of Goodwin’s presentation, saying he was not aware of any medical credit card being permitted for use for non-medical purchases.

Folwell said credit scores lowered by debt can result in paying higher interest rates for major purchases.

In most instances, medical debt is not included in determining credit scores if the debt remains with the health-care provider, but is counted if the account is turned over to a debt collector.

HB1039 would set collection standards for health-care systems, Goodwin said.

“This bill would allow them (indigent-care patients) to be treated more respectfully than they are now,” Goodwin said.

HB1039 support

Since the lone committee hearing, Folwell spoke on his medical-debt concerns in Asheville in September and in Elizabeth City in October. A Charlotte presentation is set for Thursday.

Folwell said that despite the lack of progress in the legislature, the initiative is gaining grassroots and advocacy groups’ support.

“We are grateful that these organizations have finally become alert to the reports that have been coming out of the treasurer’s office for almost a year,” Folwell said.

Folwell called out health-care system executives for not being willing to go to a public forum and address their medical debt and charity care policies.

“Anybody who tries to politicize this by talking about Democrats or Republicans obviously do not know that they are on the wrong side of history,” Folwell said.

The N.C. Healthcare Association said hospitals’ charity care spending and community benefit investment activity “is transparent and accountable.”

“North Carolina’s nonprofit hospitals annually submit audits to state and federal tax regulators, who determine that hospitals meet their tax status obligations.

“Non-compliance can result in a revocation of a hospital’s tax-exempt status, which has never happened in North Carolina.”

The NCHA said when it comes to an unpaid bill, “the federal Internal Revenue Service has prescribed an extensive series of steps and wait times that hospitals must follow before taking any collection actions, which is a last resort.

“To suggest that hospitals ‘weaponize’ medical debt is nothing but political grandstanding.”