Controversial NCHSAA reform bill advances to Senate floor. Sponsors heighten blame game.

Sen. Tom McInnis, R-Anson, and a co-primary sponsor, has made it clear with several media outlets, foremost with WRAL affiliate HighschoolOT.com, that his grievance with the NCHSAA involves the 2019 Anson County High School football team.

Anson was prohibited from participating in the state playoffs after several players were ejected for fighting or leaving the bench and running onto the field during an August non-conference game against Richmond County High School.

NCHSAA rules bar teams from the playoffs if three or more players are ejected in the course of a season.

McInnis told HighSchoolOT.com that after reviewing the game video, he thought the ejections were “subjective.”

“I think they (the NCHSAA) did it just because they could. Anson County is a small, rural school district ... those kids don’t have a voice, but their senator has a voice, and this senator is not going to just stand idly by.”

Tucker, the athletic association's commissioner, told the News & Record of Greensboro in July that the sponsors of the revamped HB91 have “some friends in the Senate, and I do believe they will be able to use their power of persuasion to get it through the Senate.”