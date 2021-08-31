Controversial NCHSAA reform bill advances to Senate floor. Sponsors heighten blame game.

A controversial N.C. House bill headed to the Senate floor would take away most of the N.C. High School Athletic Association's oversight authority.
The Senate Rules and Operations committee advanced the latest edition of House Bill 91 on Tuesday.
Given the fast-track push by Republican bill sponsors, it is possible HB91 could be placed on the Senate floor agenda as early as Tuesday's 4 p.m. session.
If the bill is signed into law, much of the legislation would go into effect Oct. 15, providing the athletic association agrees to become a vendor of the State Board of Education.
Republican bill sponsors and other GOP committee members were unabashed in blaming the NCHSAA for the necessity of the bill.
After Thursday's nearly hourlong — and often heated — debate over HB91 in the Senate Education/Higher Education committee, co-sponsor Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell, pulled no punches Tuesday.
Sawyer said the NCHSAA, as it is currently operating, is doing a disservice to athletic programs statewide with its oversight policies, including the way it handles money and the way it deals with violations of rules and by-laws without what she considers due process.
That's even though membership in the association is voluntary for school athletic programs, and its 427 members vote on those policies and by-laws.
Sawyer claimed an unwillingness of NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker and staff to work with the bill sponsors.
"Most importantly to me," Sawyer said, "is that folks from all over the state contacted us to let us know that we are on the right track. They have seen the need the reform."
Sawyer said bill sponsors were told by those individuals "'Please, please don't let them know we spoke to you. We have seen the retribution they do to other schools who speak, and we don't want to be the same.'"
Addressing Democratic senators, Sawyer suggested that Tucker and NCHSAA staff are "just playing politics and using your emotions and telling you half-truths" and that they are not "truly interested in working out a compromise."
"I stand up here as a representative of North Carolinians who have been too afraid of standing up for themselves," Sawyer said.
Statewide support?
The NCHSAA did not have a representative at Tuesday's committee meeting after having Tucker and other NCHSAA staff speak at Thursday's meeting. NCHSAA could not be immediately reached for comment on the latest vote.
Meanwhile, supporters for reforming, but not dissolving, the NCHSAA question how much statewide backing there is for HB91.
During Thursday's meeting, bill sponsors received significant pushback from coaches, athletic directors and school administrators during the brief public comment period.
They claimed bill sponsors are overstating, if not exaggerating, the number of constituents they have heard from.
WRAL affiliate HighSchoolOT.com recently conducted a survey of the 427 athletic directors, 230 of whom responded.
The majority —86.1% — said they opposed HB91.
Just 5.2% supported it.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has not taken a public position on HB91 but acknowledged it was likely the Senate could pass the bill.
“Interestingly enough, (bill) supporters want to take it out of the private sector and put it into government,” Cooper said on July 22. “We will examine the bill to see if it is really needed. I will be glad to talk to legislators about it.”
The bill sponsors "appear to be seeking a greater level of public accountability for decisions related to high school sports," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
"Blowing up the NCHSAA represented the nuclear option. But those advocating change are willing to accept a much less drastic measure, as long as the NCHSAA faces a higher degree of state oversight.”
Kokai said he's not sure "whether the House holds much interest in the topic."
"As House and Senate negotiators continue to haggle over much weightier state budget issues, it’s unlikely that they will want to spend much time tossing this topic around as well.”
Key HB91 elements
HB91 was changed substantially through an amendment disclosed publicly for the first time Thursday.
Sawyer said that, in the latest version, the bill gives the NCHSAA the opportunity to operate as an administrator under the authority of State Board of Education.
The bill's authors initially wanted to dissolve the NCHSAA.
“With this bill, we seek to reform, not destroy” the NCHSAA, Sawyer said Thursday.
Sawyer has acknowledged the State Board of Education could chose to contract with another nonprofit vendor to administer high school athletics.
She said the decision to choose the reform route came after conversation with some Democratic senators.
However, some of those Democratic senators said after reviewing the latest version of HB91 that they questioned whether the bill sponsors had heard them at all.
"My hope is that if I negotiate a deal with you in good faith effort that you guys won't move the goalposts yet again," Sawyer said Tuesday.
Thursday's public speakers cited concerns that HB91 — whether intentionally or unintentionally — could cause eligibility issues.
Potentially controversial in latest version of HB91 are the ways the bill would take into consideration the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to high school academics and athletics.
For example, for the 2021-22 school year, “students would not be required to meet academic requirements for participation, and would be eligible for hardship waivers for age eligibility requirements.”
The speakers cited the possibility of 19- and 20-year-olds playing against 14-year-olds, opening the door for more recruitment of athletes by magnet and charter schools, and allowing students to play even with failing grades.
Sponsors' motivation
According to the bill sponsors, the goal for HB91 remains to “restructure oversight of public high school interscholastic athletics to ensure accountability and fair play.”
Sen. Tom McInnis, R-Anson, and a co-primary sponsor, has made it clear with several media outlets, foremost with WRAL affiliate HighschoolOT.com, that his grievance with the NCHSAA involves the 2019 Anson County High School football team.
Anson was prohibited from participating in the state playoffs after several players were ejected for fighting or leaving the bench and running onto the field during an August non-conference game against Richmond County High School.
NCHSAA rules bar teams from the playoffs if three or more players are ejected in the course of a season.
McInnis told HighSchoolOT.com that after reviewing the game video, he thought the ejections were “subjective.”
“I think they (the NCHSAA) did it just because they could. Anson County is a small, rural school district ... those kids don’t have a voice, but their senator has a voice, and this senator is not going to just stand idly by.”
Tucker, the athletic association's commissioner, told the News & Record of Greensboro in July that the sponsors of the revamped HB91 have “some friends in the Senate, and I do believe they will be able to use their power of persuasion to get it through the Senate.”
“They are feeling now that they’ve invested so much that they have to go with it,” Tucker said. “I’m disappointed that at this time our politics have sunk to the level that we now believe it is OK to politicize education-based athletics at the high school level.”
Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, said he continues to support the dissolution of NCHSAA.
"It's clear the NCHSAA has revealed who it is and what is stands for, and it wasn't our students, wasn't our athletes," Hise said.
"It was about their political pressure and their ability to control high schools all across the state and to do so in a way that is profitable to them.
"This entity has run amuck for a long time."
