A bill that would increase the penalties for demonstrators who engage in violence during protests cleared the N.C. House on Wednesday by a bipartisan 76-42 vote.

House Bill 40, titled “Prevent Rioting and Civil Disorder," provides punishments against offenders who assault emergency personnel, such as law enforcement officers, firefighters, doctors, nurses and members of N.C. National Guard.

The vote is noteworthy in large part because it signals that at least five House Democrats supported the passage of HB40.

With 71 House Republicans, HB40 needed to gain at least one Democratic vote to reach the 72 votes necessary to override a potential veto from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

HB40 has Rep. Shelly Willingham, D-Edgecombe, as one of three primary co-sponsors.

In September 2021, Cooper vetoed a similar protest House bill — House Bill 805 — that did not face an override vote for the rest of the 2021 and 2022 sessions.

House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, is primary sponsor.

Moore said in a statement following the vote that "this common-sense bill increases penalties for inciting deadly and dangerous riots to deter bad actors in otherwise peaceful protests."

"Our current laws are not sufficiently strong enough to guarantee that those who engage in the most violent and destructive behaviors will ever see the inside of a jail cell. I thought that was unacceptable.

"Our First Amendment right to free speech is not an endorsement of violence, looting, or causing bodily harm to another person."

During the Rules and Operations meeting, Moore said he believes that with "timing passing between the (Cooper) veto and folks having an opportunity to reflect that I believe there will be even more support."

"Hopefully, there won't even be a veto in its future, but we'll have to see about that."

First test

Moore said before the 2023 session began that the protest bill would be moved quickly.

He shepherded the bill Wednesday morning through its two House committee steps — Judiciary 2 and Rules and Operations.

Rep. Marcia Morey, D-Durham, said during the 100-minute floor debate that HB40 may have set a "speeding ticket" record from first committee debate to clearing the House.

"Everything addressing rioting is already in the books," Morey said. "There are at least 16 laws.

"Is it really important to go from a four-year maximum to a six-year maximum? That is what this bill is doing, and it penalizes someone urging someone to act more strictly that someone who is rioting.

"This bill is vague and too broad. We don't know what the impact will be if it goes into effect."

HB40 is the first potential test of Cooper veto powers in the 2023 session.

Having cleared the House, the bill goes to the Senate, which has a 30-20 Republican super-majority.

The next key step is whether senators will try to amend HB40 to insert or remove their language preferences, which could lead to the House accepting those changed or objecting to them and requiring a concurrence committee before the bill clears the legislature.

"One thing we have learned from the last four years is that members who vote for a bill on its initial passage are by no means guaranteed to vote to override a governor's veto when the time comes for an override vote," said John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University who is a national expert on state legislatures.

"Still, with the bill getting the support of five Democratic members, this probably factors into the governor's decision about whether to veto the bill or let it become law. That may be the main effect of five Democrats voting for the bill."

Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with conservative think tank John Locke Foundation, said that "the numbers look pretty good for bill supporters."

"The more Democrats who support the measure, the more comfortable those Democrats are likely to be in sticking to their initial yes votes.

"This vote guarantees nothing when it comes to a veto override," Kokai said. "But, I suspect the governor and his team would take a close look at the vote totals if the bill reaches his desk.”

Comparisons

Moore compared the need for the new protest legislation for the law enforcement and court prosecution response to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the nation's Capital.

"This is not about whether you are left or right or anything because people of any political spectrum, of any political belief, can engage in riots, in bad behavior, assaulting law enforcement," Moore said.

"This bill is very clear. It doesn't matter what viewpoint someone is espousing. If someone engages in violent behavior ... they will be punished significantly."

An adopted amendment favored by Moore reduces the potential no-bond hold time in custody from 48 hours to 24 hours.

The hold time is designed as a "cooling-off period for public safety" that Moore said could be accomplished in 24 hours. A magistrate would not be allowed to set bond during the 24-hour period, but a District Court judge can set bond.

Public speakers during the Judiciary meeting claimed the difference between a 24-hour and 48-hour hold in custody could lead to a lost job and child care slots.

A second adopted amendment raised from $1,500 to $2.500 the amount of property damage required for anyone engaged in a riot to felony charges, or if people suffer serious injuries or death.

The House voted down a Democrat-sponsored amendment for a $5,000 minimum damage level.

Moore said the $1,000 increase was a minor consideration since potential damage from a protest cited in the bill is likely to be in 6- to 7-figure dollar amount.

A third adopted amendment directs the state Justice Department to develop a model law enforcement agency protest response and engagement policies. Justice would be consultation with the departments of Public Safety, the N.C. Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards, and N.C. Sheriffs' Education and Training Standards Commission.

A fourth adopted amendment specifies that "nothing in this act should be construed as intended to prevent or prohibit an individual's right to his or her exercise of free speech or the right to peaceable assembly."

The bill would allow business owners to recover triple the amount of property damage or the cost of personal injuries caused by rioters and looters.

Democratic-sponsored amendments were voted down that would have lessened the felony penalty for someone found to be an inciter of riotous actions to make it comparable with someone who actually engaged in the riotous actions.

"We have really tried to carefully balance this bill," Moore said during the Judiciary meeting. "There are a host of changes that we would not agree to."

Several House Democrats expressed concerns with HB40 that include whether peaceful protesters being caught up in an event turning violent, or people celebrating a sports victory or other accomplishment, being subject to arrest by contributing to or being near property damage.

Potential ramifications

Moore and other Republicans have said HB40’s language would more forcefully hold people accountable for their actions.

The current language in HB40 would require a law enforcement officer or a district attorney "to provide a criminal history report for the defendant and shall consider the criminal history when setting conditions of release."

Critics have said HB40 could target the Black Lives Matter movement and would impede and chill the rights of free speech and peaceful assembly of state residents.

Moore pushed the initial intent of HB805 was a legislative response to rioting and looting that took place in Raleigh in 2020 amid frustration over the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Black Lives Matter-Winston-Salem, the N.C. NAACP, Emancipate North Carolina, the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina and Democracy North Carolina opposed HB805.

Cooper said in his veto message for HB805 that “people who commit crimes during riots and at other times should be prosecuted and our laws provide for that.”

“But this legislation is unnecessary and is intended to intimidate and deter people from exercising their constitutional rights to peacefully protest.”

HB40 is likely to be the “first of many occasions over the next two years when the governor is going to face a difficult choice,” Dinan said.

“The choice will be whether to issue a veto and put pressure on Democratic house members to back his veto — and perhaps without success — or whether to allow measures to become law, with or without his signature, and save his veto for another day,” Dinan said.

“On some occasions, he may well issue a veto and see what happens with a possible override.”