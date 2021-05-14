Cooper lifts most COVID-19 social gathering restrictions, but leaves some mask mandates in place

Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday he has lifted — effective immediately — all COVID-19 mass-gathering social restrictions on indoor and outdoor capacity limits while keeping certain mask mandates and recommendations in place.
The end of most restrictions is designed for the 46% of North Carolinians ages 16 and older who are considered as fully vaccinated, as well as the 51%, or about 4 million, who have received at least one dose.
Cooper said it was prudent of his administration to take nearly 24 hours to review the CDC's recommendations and its implications for North Carolina before choosing to adhere to the updated guidance.
Cooper called these latest restrictions lifting steps as "great news for the people of North Carolina."
“That means in most settings, indoors or outdoors, the state of North Carolina will no longer require you to wear a mask or to be socially distant,” Cooper said.
“This is a big step forward in living our lives the way they were before the pandemic.”
However, Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen cautioned that unvaccinated North Carolinians should not view the ending of Cooper's executive order as a green light to engage in the same behaviors at those who are fully vaccinated.
The CDC’s new guidance says fully vaccinated individuals can get together with friends from multiple households and eat at a restaurant without worry about social distancing or masks. They can sing in an indoor chorus, attend a full-capacity worship service, see an indoor movie and take part in high-intensity exercise indoors, all without masks.
Masks still will be required in child care, schools and camps, as most children are either not yet vaccinated or are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.
Masks will remain mandated, including for those fully vaccinated, in settings such as: airplanes, buses and other public transportation; hospitals, doctor’s offices and long-term care facilities; and certain congregate settings, such as correctional facilities and homeless shelters.
DHHS continues to "strongly recommended masks for everyone at large crowded indoor events, such as sporting events and live performances."
Cooper and Cohen urged unvaccinated North Carolinians to still get a COVID-19 vaccine foremost because of the spreading of COVID-19 variants in the state.
“We can take this step today because the science shows our focus on getting people vaccinated is working,” Cooper said. “It’s good that our metrics are stable or declining.
“But to keep moving forward — and to make sure that we keep saving lives — more people need to get vaccinated.”
Cooper and Cohen said they remain confident of reaching the two-third threshold of fully vaccinated North Carolinians.
"As more and more people get vaccinated, the results show in our stable metrics with lower cases, lower hospitalizations and lower deaths," Cohen said.
DHHS said it continues to recommend that public-facing businesses leave up signage reminding guests to social distance and wear a face covering if they are not fully vaccinated.
Cooper said most local governments have been aligned with the state’s and CDC’s guidelines and he doesn’t expect that to change significantly.
Before Cooper's announcement, N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, issued a statement in which he said "the CDC finally formalized what many Americans who think for themselves have been doing for months: Those who are vaccinated should resume their normal way of life, and without masks if they so choose."
"Imposing personal restrictions on those who pose no public health risk is senseless and will further undermine what trust remains in public health authorities.
"Gov. Cooper should immediately withdraw North Carolina's mask mandate."
June 1 initiative
The updated CDC guidelines served to supersede Cooper and Cohen's vaccination initiative that they launched April 28.
At that time, Cooper said if at least two-thirds of adult residents had received at least one vaccine dose by June 1, he could end most social-distancing restrictions, but leave the indoor mask mandate in effect.
Cooper and Cohen also said the indoor mask mandate also could be lifted June 1 if the two-thirds vaccination requirement is met and the key COVID-19 measures remain stable.
Cooper said the process by which the CDC came up with its latest social-gathering guidance, relying on the science of how protected fully vaccinated individuals are, convinced him to not wait on the two-thirds initiative to be reached.
“The CDCs said at this point it is not necessary for those who have been vaccinated to wear masks most of the time,” Cooper said.
“We thought it was important to continue to follow its guidance while still hoping to get to two-thirds” even after lifting most mask mandates.
Cohen has acknowledged there has been a noticeable slowdown in vaccinations in recent weeks.
In response, she said DHHS and county health department gradually will shift from mass-vaccination events toward community events, and providing primary-care physicians and other medical providers with the vaccines where they can be delivered effectively.
“Fortunately, we now have enough vaccine for everyone. They are free and widely available across the state,” Cohen said. “In many places, you don’t need an appointment.”
That includes with Forsyth’s three primary vaccine providers: the Forsyth Department of Public Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Health.