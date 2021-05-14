Cooper lifts most COVID-19 social gathering restrictions, but leaves some mask mandates in place

Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday he has lifted — effective immediately — all COVID-19 mass-gathering social restrictions on indoor and outdoor capacity limits while keeping certain mask mandates and recommendations in place.

The end of most restrictions is designed for the 46% of North Carolinians ages 16 and older who are considered as fully vaccinated, as well as the 51%, or about 4 million, who have received at least one dose.

Cooper said it was prudent of his administration to take nearly 24 hours to review the CDC's recommendations and its implications for North Carolina before choosing to adhere to the updated guidance.

Cooper called these latest restrictions lifting steps as "great news for the people of North Carolina."

“That means in most settings, indoors or outdoors, the state of North Carolina will no longer require you to wear a mask or to be socially distant,” Cooper said.

“This is a big step forward in living our lives the way they were before the pandemic.”

However, Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen cautioned that unvaccinated North Carolinians should not view the ending of Cooper's executive order as a green light to engage in the same behaviors at those who are fully vaccinated.