The first potential test of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper veto powers in the 2023 session will get its first N.C. House committee presentation Wednesday.

House Bill 40, titled "Prevent Rioting and Civil Disorder," would increase the penalties for demonstrators who engage in violent protests.

House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, has taken the rare role as main bill sponsor.

Moore and other Republicans have said HB40's language would more forcefully hold criminals accountable for their actions.

Critics have said HB40 could target the Black Lives Matter movement and would impede the rights of free speech and peaceful assembly of state residents.

HB40 also has Rep. Shelly Willingham, D-Edgecombe, as one of three primary co-sponsors.

Willingham's support is pivotal given that House Republicans need at least one Democrat vote at full attendance to achieve the 72 votes necessary to override a governor's veto.

HB40 is nearly word for word as House Bill 805, which cleared the General Assembly in August 2021, only to be vetoed by Cooper on Sept. 10, 2021.

Moore said before the 2023 session began that HB40 would not only be reintroduced, but likely fast-tracked. It was filed Feb. 1.

HB40 is set to be heard in House Judiciary 2 at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The House Rules and Operations committee has the bill listed on its agenda for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

"This common-sense bill simply enforces harsher penalties for the perpetrators of violence and looting, while also preserving every North Carolinian’s right to protest peacefully," Moore said in a statement after filing HB40.

Moore pushed the bill that was a legislative response to rioting and looting that took place in Raleigh in 2020 amid frustration over the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Black Lives Matter-Winston-Salem, the N.C. NAACP, Emancipate North Carolina, the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina and Democracy North Carolina opposed HB805.

Bill details

Under North Carolina’s legislation, anyone who engaged in a riot would face felony charges if more than $1,500 in property damage happens or if people suffer serious injuries or death.

HB40 provides punishments against offenders who assaulted emergency personnel, such as law enforcement officers, firefighters, doctors, nurses and members of N.C. National Guard.

The bill also would allow business owners to recover triple the amount of property damage or the cost of personal injuries caused by rioters and looters.

Cooper said in his veto message for HB805 that "people who commit crimes during riots and at other times should be prosecuted and our laws provide for that."

“But this legislation is unnecessary and is intended to intimidate and deter people from exercising their constitutional rights to peacefully protest.”

Moore called Cooper’s veto of HB805 a “slap in the face to the small business owners and residents of cities and towns across this state that were damaged by lawless riots.”

Still, a veto override vote of HB805 was not attempted the rest of the 2021-22 sessions.

When Republicans had super-majorities in both chambers during the 2017-18 sessions, Cooper had 23 of 28 vetoes overridden.

By comparison, during the 2019-22 sessions, Cooper vetoed 47 bills with none overridden.

Willingham perspective

Willingham, a police officer in Washington, D.C. in the late 1960s and early 1970s, discussed his co-primary sponsorship support of HB40 with the News & Observer of Raleigh.

Although Williamson said he recognizes the stiff opposition to the bill's language from civil rights organizations and advocates, his decision to support HB40 was “an easy one" and that he would vote to override the governor’s veto.

Willingham told the Raleigh newspaper he feels strongly that “there is never a reason” to destroy property or hurt others, including law enforcement officers, and that those who do so should be held responsible.

“I know that most of the people that come out and demonstrate or march, or whatever, they’re doing it in a peaceful way and they have the right attitude as to why they’re out there," Willingham said.

“But, I also know that it’s always possible for that element on the side to take advantage of legitimate protests, and turn it into something else.”

Early test

HB40 is likely to be the "first of many occasions over the next two years when the governor is going to face a difficult choice," said John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University who is a national expert on state legislatures.

"The choice will be whether to issue a veto and put pressure on Democratic house members to back his veto — and perhaps without success — or whether to allow measures to become law, with or without his signature, and save his veto for another day," Dinan said.

"On some occasions, he may well issue a veto and see what happens with a possible override."

Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with conservative think tank John Locke Foundation, said Moore has "considered the numbers when he enlisted Rep. Willingham to co-sponsor the bill."

"House leaders would need to ensure they do nothing to change the bill in a way that would lose Willingham’s support," Kokai said. "That makes him a key player as the debate moves forward.”

"If this measure reaches Cooper later in the year, his response might depend on how well he is working with Republicans on the budget or other high-priority items," Kokai said.