Corporate income tax rate cuts could serve as logjam for state budget debate

In both HB334 and their joint statement, the senators took a minimalistic, oh-by-the-way, approach to the corporate income-tax cut proposal. The language pertaining to the rate cut was just 14 lines in the 41-page revamped bill.

"Over the past 10 years of Republican-led tax reductions, people and businesses have flocked to North Carolina in droves," they said. "There are many factors that weigh into a state's business climate, and tax structure is one of the top considerations."

Instead, the senators focused on sweeteners placed into HB334 designed to appeal to individual taxpayers.

"The measure is a continuation of the legislature's decade-long commitment to cutting taxes so people can keep more of the money they earn," according to the statement.

The state income tax would be lowered from 5.25% to 4.99%, while the state's child-tax deduction would rise by $500 to up to $3,000 annually for families who claim the federal child tax credit.

The personal income-tax deduction would be increased from $21,500 to $25,000 for a married couple, from $16,125 to $19,125 for a head of household, and from $10,750 to $12,750 for those who are single. Those changes would take effect Jan. 1.