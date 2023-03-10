Corporations that specialize in buying single-family residences and converting them into rental properties would not be allowed to own more than 100 in the four largest Triad counties if a Democratic-sponsored bill clears the state legislature.

House Bill 114, titled "Home ownership market manipulation," has state Rep. Kelly Alexander, D-Mecklenburg, as the primary sponsor. Among the co-sponsors is Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford.

Although the bill was placed briefly in the House Commerce committee, it now resides in the gatekeeper Rules and Operations committee, where it could be shelved for the 2023 session. The legislation covers counties with at least 150,000 in population, which includes Guilford, Forsyth, Randolph and Davidson in the Triad. Altogether, 18 counties would be affected.

Importantly, the bill would not require corporate landlords to sell the properties they currently own.

In most instances, the corporate landlords have one or more affiliates in each state that make offers to single-family homeowners that can be up to 10% to 40% more than their residence's property tax value.

Alexander was quoted by the News & Observer of Raleigh as saying HB 114 is an attempt to give communities tools to prevent corporations from distorting local housing markets.

”If we allow untrammeled capital to just buy up neighborhoods, your average individual — especially someone looking for workforce housing or first-time homebuyers — they’ll be priced out of the market,” Alexander said.

House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, told a Raleigh TV station that he doesn't expect much support for HB 114 among House Republican leaders.

"The day we start saying that companies here and citizens in this state can’t own or are limited to how much property they can own — that would be a dangerous day,” Moore said.

Harrison acknowledges it is unlikely that the bill advances to a floor vote.

"I don't think it's going anywhere given the speaker is on the record saying he doesn't expect it to be taken up," Harrison said.

Bill details

The intent behind HB 114, according to its language, is not "to inhibit the ownership of property, but recognizes that it is becoming increasingly common for business entities to purchase substantial numbers of single-family homes for use as rental properties, both lowering the supply of, and increasing the costs of, such homes."

Bill sponsors expressed concern that the growth in corporate landlords is taking away opportunities for homeowners to capitalize on "one of the most reliable ways to build wealth."

The bill would authorize the state attorney general to "to make rules, conduct civil investigations, bring civil actions and enter into assurances of discontinuance."

Complaints could be filed in a county Superior Court. Violators of the proposed law could be fined $100 per day for each single-family home acquired in violation of the law.

"To me, it's become a pervasive problem," Harrison said.

For the Triad, Opendoor Property Trust and affiliates appears to be the most active homebuyers among the corporate landlords. Opendoor has been a major player in the home-flipping market before greatly reducing its activity last fall.

Through March 6, Opendoor affiliates have purchased at least 55 homes in Guilford County, as well as in Forsyth (33) and Davidson (10) counties.

During 2022, Opendoor affiliates purchased 409 residences in Guilford, 339 in Forsyth and 176 in Davidson.

"We have a huge affordable housing crisis in this state, particularly in Charlotte, but certainly in Greensboro and the Triad," Harrison said.

Harrison said she "applauds the introduction of this bill for hopefully being a conversation starter in the legislature because while this is mainly an urban issue, it's causing higher residential prices in more suburban areas as well."

Meanwhile, Moore told reporters he hasn’t seen any data to support the claim that corporate landlords are contributing to increased housing prices.

HB 114 catalyst

Harrison said the inspiration for HB 114 for herself and other bill sponsors was media reports in 2022, foremost by The Charlotte Observer and News & Observer of Raleigh, that demonstrated how corporate landlords are gobbling up residential homes.

The two newspapers reported in a series of articles that about 24 firms had amassed more than 40,000 properties in North Carolina, including owning at least 5% of single-family houses in the Charlotte area along with about 33% of the rental home market there.

Harrison said the growth in ownership by corporate landlords may prevent building enough homes to serve the thousands of workers projected to be hired for production plants at Boom Supersonic, Egger Wood Products, Toyota North Carolina and Ziehl-Abegg Inc.

Corporate landlords began targeting the single-family residential market during the Great Recession of 2008, snatching up foreclosed homes from lenders wanting to cut their losses as their loan-loss provision ballooned.

Federal regulatory policies encouraged those purchases as one way to stabilize the residential housing market following the bursting of the pricing bubble.

Harrison said she has three main concerns with corporate landlords: that they are too detached from the properties "to provide the kind of repair service you would get from a local or regional owner; they "tend to be too profit driven;" and they "act to price more potential homeowners, especially first-time buyers, out of the market."

National media reports on corporate landlords have focused on fears that they are quicker to evict tenants and raise rents more aggressively that apartment complex owners.

Proponents of corporate landlords claim that the main issue — as it has been for much of the past 15 years — is that residential home construction hasn't kept up with demand. Sam Khater, a chief economist of Freddie Mac, has cited labor shortages, land-use regulations, zoning restrictions and lack of land as root causes of the housing shortage.

In response to pushback from Charlotte-area homeowners' associations that are trying to limit rental houses in neighborhoods, the National Rental Home Council opted in 2022 to create its first state chapter in North Carolina.

Bill in Congress

A Democratic-sponsored U.S. House Resolution was filed in October titled "The Stop Wall Street Landlords Act."

U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., has said that "we don’t need to be subsidizing institutional investors to go buy up housing in working-class neighborhoods and holding them for appreciation and turning them into Airbnbs. You could make an argument that it was necessary to subsidize Wall Street investors after the 2008 financial crisis when the market collapsed, but that certainly now has run its course.”

Instead of placing a cap on ownership within a market, the bill focuses on prohibiting corporate investors from claiming a mortgage interest deduction, or establishing a transfer tax on the sale value of new single-family home purchases.

Government-sponsored mortgage companies — Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae — would no longer be allowed to assist certain large investors in their financing.

Another element is establishing a tax credit to help affordable housing developers build and rehab homes in low-income areas.