Council of State votes to let certain eviction protections expire Thursday

Certain North Carolina housing eviction policies will end Thursday after a partisan Council of State vote Tuesday to not extend them through July 31.
However, Cooper administration officials stressed that many renters remain under federal Centers for Disease Control & Prevention eviction protections if they qualify in the following criteria:
- Received a federal stimulus check in 2020 or 2021;
- Were not required to report income to the IRS in 2020;
- Earn less than $99,000 ($198,000 filing jointly) per year; and
- Cannot make rent payments due to lost income.
The office of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper reported that Republicans Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, State Treasurer Dale Folwell, Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson, Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt opposed extending the executive order.
Besides Cooper, Democrats Attorney General Josh Stein, Secretary of State Elaine Marshall and State Auditor Beth Wood supported an extension.
A majority of the council voted to extend Executive Order No. 171 on Dec. 30, Jan. 27 and March 30 — each time keeping North Carolina in line with extensions approved by the Biden administration.
On Thursday, the Biden administration extended the CDC's moratorium for what it said would be a final time through July 31. The moratorium went into effect Sept. 4.
“It’s disappointing to see Council of State members revoke eviction protections for people still struggling to stay in their homes,” Cooper said.
“Many North Carolinians still need help, and we will work to make sure landlords abide by the CDC evictions moratorium, and that tenants can access rent and utility assistance from counties and the state HOPE program.”
Cooper's executive order provides additional eviction protections to North Carolina renters.
Expiring protections include requiring landlords to provide tenants with a copy of the declaration form tenants need to fill out to receive protections under the CDC order.
The executive order also specified procedures "that must take place" once a tenant has provided a landlord with a signed declaration attesting that the tenant qualifies for protection. The order protected tenants who had been awarded state rental assistance from eviction while payments on awards are being processed.
"Without this requirement, many North Carolinians may be unaware of the protections available to them under the federal evictions moratorium and evicted unnecessarily," according to the news release from Cooper's office.
The N.C. Realtors and Folwell had urged Cooper to let the executive order expire.
They cited a significant decrease in key COVID-19 metrics, with 50% of North Carolinians ages 12 and older being fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. Folwell said he voted for the first extension of the protections, but against the other three.
"What was originally an act of COVID now exists solely as an act of the state," Folwell said.
With the expiring protections, Folwell said "property owners can work with tenants on equitable solutions that are unique to each situation without a one-size-fits-all government-mandated order."
"In turn, property owners — especially small property owners — will feel more confident in making more housing available because they know they have a much higher probability of recouping their costs for mortgage payments, property taxes, maintenance and repairs," Folwell said.
The Realtors group said Tuesday that "small business housing providers are struggling to recover from the pandemic and deserve to be included in the economic recovery at-hand."
The group said it supported ending the state's protections in part because the NC HOPE program "has over a billion dollars to assist renters with continuing COVID-related rental needs."
Cooper created the HOPE program using federal pandemic relief funds to provide rent and utility assistance to people struggling during the pandemic providing $132 million in assistance to landlords and utilities on behalf of more than 37,000 tenants.
The program opened a new eligibility period this spring and still is accepting applicants. As of Monday, the program had awarded $66 million to 19,000 households since May 17.
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said the "biggest takeaway is the sharp division among the state’s top elected leaders about the degree to which North Carolina needs to suspend normal rules of the game because of COVID-19."
"Republican members appear to worry more about the consequences of the moratorium. Democratic members appear to remain fixated on the continuing impact of the pandemic.”
Kokai said that since Cooper asked for the council’s concurrence on this issue three previous times, "it would be hard for him to act unilaterally now."
"It’s also possible that the governor is willing to let Republicans take the heat for a policy change that he’s willing to accept."
