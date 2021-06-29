Council of State votes to let certain eviction protections expire Thursday

They cited a significant decrease in key COVID-19 metrics, with 50% of North Carolinians ages 12 and older being fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. Folwell said he voted for the first extension of the protections, but against the other three.

"What was originally an act of COVID now exists solely as an act of the state," Folwell said.

With the expiring protections, Folwell said "property owners can work with tenants on equitable solutions that are unique to each situation without a one-size-fits-all government-mandated order."

"In turn, property owners — especially small property owners — will feel more confident in making more housing available because they know they have a much higher probability of recouping their costs for mortgage payments, property taxes, maintenance and repairs," Folwell said.

The Realtors group said Tuesday that "small business housing providers are struggling to recover from the pandemic and deserve to be included in the economic recovery at-hand."

The group said it supported ending the state's protections in part because the NC HOPE program "has over a billion dollars to assist renters with continuing COVID-related rental needs."