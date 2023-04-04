Regional banks and a recent national entrant into the Southeast banking market continue to receive the highest customer satisfaction scores in the 2023 J.D. Power rankings.

Meanwhile, Bank of America Corp., Truist Financial Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. were listed at or in the bottom half of the 14 banks reviewed for Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The J.D. Power reports typically measures satisfaction based on five categories (in order of importance): ease of navigation; appearance; clarity of information; range of services; and availability of key information.

For the 2023 rankings, the group placed higher emphasis on digital banking and how customers felt their bank was helping them deal with inflation.

The Southeast’s top performer was Synovus with a 702 score on 1,000-point scale. The average for the 14 surveyed banks was 650.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and United Community Bank were tied for second at 700, followed by Regions Financial Corp. at 698 and PNC Financial Services Group at 686.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. was eighth at 670, while Bank of America was ninth at 664, Wells Fargo was 13th at 645 and Truist was 14th at 607.

Before BB&T’s $33.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. that led to the formation of Truist, BB&T consistently ranked in the top tier for customer satisfaction.

Truist typically declines comment on the J.D. Power report.

Wells Fargo said in a statement that “we continue to focus on providing best-in-class products and services, and delivering meaningful, personalized customer experiences that are essential to building trust and driving customer satisfaction.”

J.D. Power said that "amid a climate of ongoing inflationary pressures and economic uncertainty, banks are finding themselves in a difficult situation."

"Customers are clearly rattled and looking for guidance and advice. Most just aren’t getting enough of it, with just 21% of respondents saying they have received advice in the past year.

"There’s also the issue of more consumers experiencing problems with fees, fairness and fraud."

The group said that customers are moving their deposits in response to those issues, particularly to primarily digital-centric banking relationships.

"If there’s some good news for banks, it’s that branches are still relevant, with a vast majority of consumers (72%) saying they plan to use their bank’s branches at the same rate as last year in the coming year, and a significant chunk (38%) say branches are essential," J.D. Power said.

"There’s quite a bit of opportunity here for financial institutions to help their customers through all of this. They just need to take it."

Rankings were not much better, if not worse, for Bank of America, PNC, Truist and Wells Fargo in other areas of the country where they have enough of a market share presence to be ranked.

California: Bank of America ranked fourth and Wells Fargo seventh out of seven banks.

Florida: Bank of America fifth, Wells Fargo seventh, PNC eighth and Truist ninth out of nine banks.

Lower Midwest (Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma): Bank of America 10th and Wells Fargo 11th out of 13 banks.

Mid-Atlantic (Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C.): PNC third, Bank of America fifth, Wells Fargo eighth and Truist ninth out of nine banks.

North Central (Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia): PNC second, Bank of America fourth, Truist 20th out of 21 banks.

Northwest (Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington): Bank of America ninth and Wells Fargo 10th out of 10 banks.

New York Tristate (Connecticut, New Jersey, New York): PNC third, Bank of America ninth and Wells Fargo 17th out of 17 banks.

Pennsylvania: PNC second, Bank of America seventh, Wells Fargo 13th and Truist 14th out of 14 banks.

South Central (Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee): Bank of America first, Wells Fargo 12th and PNC 15th and Truist 16th out of 16 banks.

Southwest (Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming): Bank of America fifth, Wells Fargo sixth and PNC eighth out of nine banks.

Texas: Bank of America fifth, Wells Fargo 10th and PNC 13th out of 13 banks.