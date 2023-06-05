State Treasurer and gubernatorial candidate Dale Folwell wasted little time expressing his displeasure with the expected nomination of former state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen as head of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Folwell fired Friday a shot across the Biden administration's bow with a pointed tweet aimed at Cohen, who served nearly six years as health secretary, including the first 21 months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Folwell's tweet:

"Pray for our country. As a member of the NC Council of State, my observation is that the actions of Dr. Mandy Cohen during COVID resulted in more disease, death, poverty and illiteracy. As NC governor, I would be hard pressed to ever follow her lead at CDC if chosen by the POTUS."

Over time, Cohen became the calming face of the state's COVID-19 response, in particular during Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's press conferences.

Biden could make his formal recommendation of Cohen this week.

On Monday, Folwell — who is running for the Republican governor's nomination in 2024 — doubled down on his tweet in a response to the Winston-Salem Journal.

"I tried for months during COVID to get the Council of State to convene with Dr. Cohen to explain the lack of transparency in the data used to shut down our economy and our schools," Folwell told the Journal. "These decisions disproportionately hurt lower- and fixed-income adults and kids."

"By closing schools and the economy, it closed opportunity and upward mobility for students and citizens. The damage is generational."

Neither the White House nor Cohen could be immediately reached for comment on Folwell's tweet and subsequent comments to the Journal.

Cohen has served since March 2022 as chief executive of Aledade Care Solutions, as well as an executive vice president for parent company Aledade. Aledade’s main mission is assisting independent physician practices, health centers and clinics in maneuvering through complex Medicaid regulatory issues “to deliver better care to their patients and thrive in value-based care.”

Folwell, as treasurer, has oversight of the State Health Plan, North Carolina’s largest purchaser of medical and pharmaceutical services. SHP covers nearly 740,000 teachers, the governor, current and former legislators, state university and community college personnel and their dependents, and non-Medicare retirees and their dependents.

"After waiting nine months for the vaccine, the rollout was a logistical disaster," Folwell said. "The product was hoarded to the detriment of primary care physicians, pediatricians and pharmacist who are the most qualified to administer."

A review of Twitter responses to Folwell's Cohen tweet found the majority were critical of his stance, questioning the value of his advice as a non-medical person, and defending Cohen's oversight.

"The interest in my remarks have been strong and widely appreciated because people expect to be spoken to like adults, and what they hear makes common sense," Folwell told the Journal.

"The 16-year-olds at Chick-fil-A could have done it more efficiently. You can't manage what you can't measure."

Folwell's stance

Folwell was one of the first notable North Carolinians to contract COVID-19, spending five days in the hospital in late March 2020.

Folwell said the COVID-19 infection affected his respiratory system, producing a severe cough. Folwell didn’t become incapacitated during his hospital stay and didn’t need to be put on a ventilator. Some employees at the state treasurer’s office went into quarantine having been exposed to Folwell, along with others he was in contact with before his hospital stay.

He was among the first Republican leaders to criticize the statewide necessity of COVID-19 restrictions put in place by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper weeks after the pandemic erupted in mid-March 2020.

Just seven weeks into the pandemic on May 12, 2020, Folwell and the other five Republican Council of State members — including Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the early favorite to win the GOP governor nomination — urged Cooper to accelerate the loosening of statewide COVID-19 restrictions.

Cohen said on May 5, 2020, that “Phase Two will only start if data and indicators are in the right place.”

Phase 2 loosening would have allowed restaurants to offer dine-in services as long as they reduce capacity and adhere to social-distancing guidelines. Bars, fitness centers and personal-care services could have reopened if they can follow safety protocols, potentially including a reduced number of patrons. Indoor gatherings at reduced capacity would be allowed at houses of worship and entertainment venues.

“There is a fine line between the public health virus and the economic virus,” Folwell said on May 12, 2020, “and we need to challenge assumptions on both sides to see if they need to be changed, using policies, transparency, communication and data.

“Let’s be clear. Anyone who thinks it’s about politics isn’t thinking about the economic inequality and distress that is afflicting North Carolinians. Citizens and city/county governments are losing the war on the second virus, the economic one.”

At that time, there had been 21,078 confirmed cases of the original COVID-19 virus in North Carolina, including 705 related deaths.

As of May 10, 2023 — when the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services stopped updating its COVID-19 dashboard — there had been 3.5 million confirmed cases and 29,059 related deaths.

Both statewide totals likely represent a significant under court: home testing for COVID-19 became more accessible and individuals were not required to report a positive case to their local health department; it can take weeks, if not months, to determine if someone died from a COVID-19 related illness.

Cooper stressed on May 5, 2020, that moving forward with Phase One was not influenced by pressure from the business community or protesters.

During a May 2020 Council of State meeting, Folwell told Cooper: “I’m asking you, but I’m actually begging you to do that," allowing the businesses still closed in Phase 2 to open sooner.

Cooper said his administration was making decisions “reliant on the science and facts to tell us when we need to reopen. The health of our people and the health of our economy go hand in hand.”

Folwell wasn't alone in May 2020 questioning Cooper's pace in reopening the state's economy.

"The majority of states in our region and the country have reviewed the science, facts, and data and reached a different conclusion than Gov. Cooper's," Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said.

"What is his strategic endgame in choosing a different path based on similar facts and data? We need a view into his administration's goals and thinking."

Respect for Cohen

When Cohen announced in November 2021 her plans to step down as health secretary on Jan. 1, 2022, she received praises from Cooper and legislative leaders from both parties.

Cooper said Cohen “has shown extraordinary leadership during her tenure and she has worked every day during this pandemic to help keep North Carolinians healthy and safe. We are stronger because of her efforts, and I am enormously grateful for her service.”

Cooper’s office said that, under Cohen’s leadership, “North Carolina has been a model for best practices to provide equitable access to COVID-19 testing and support to families so that they could safely quarantine and isolate; been recognized as best in the nation for data quality for vaccinations by race and ethnicity; and eliminated a vaccination gap between Hispanic and non-Hispanic North Carolinians and narrowed the gap for Black/African American communities.”

Berger said in a November 2022 statement that "Cohen’s leadership throughout her tenure at DHHS has helped our state navigate turbulent times. She made herself available to legislators to answer questions and kept us informed about issues facing the department.

“She was also instrumental in successfully implementing Medicaid transformation. I want to thank her for her service to the state and wish her well in her future endeavors.”

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, said at the time “I appreciate her leadership during the COVID pandemic. She has always been available to myself and my colleagues.”

Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, and House majority whip, said at the time Cohen “served with dedication during a very challenging time in our state’s history.”

Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said at the time “I am grateful for her service leading us through this pandemic, an unprecedented and unnerving time. She will be missed.”

Folwell's governor bid

Folwell declared his governor candidacy on March 25, citing his dogged belief that North Carolinians want a governor dedicated to leading — rather than sociopolitical attacks.

“Within the state GOP, I am convinced they want someone who attacks problems, and not people, and offers solutions,” Folwell said.

“The GOP has never been about any one person in North Carolina, nor should it be. I’m going to let him (Robinson) be who he is, and I’m going to be who I am.

“It’s about conservative principles, and I’m the one who had a track record for following those,” Folwell said.

Folwell said some of his confidence that a run for governor is viable comes from having received the second-highest number of statewide votes by a Republican in 2020 at 2.81 million. He trailed just Steve Troxler’s 2.9 million for state Agriculture commissioner.

Yet, Folwell faces an uphill climb in his bid for North Carolina governor in 2024, according to two early polls, including one done by high-profile conservative groups.

Some political analysts believe that Robinson’s frontrunner status for the GOP nomination, with his embrace of polarizing rhetoric, carries significant risk to the party as a whole in the November 2024 general election.

Robinson is the first Black person to be elected as lieutenant governor in the state, but his stances have garnered him little support among Black voters in the state, who tend to lean Democratic.

Folwell told the Journal he did not believe his comments targeting Cohen would affect his candidacy for the GOP governor's nomination.

"I don't manage my thoughts based on the next election," Folwell said.

"I base them on the vision to see, humility to listen and courage to act. As governor, I will use those skills to insure that we will never shut down our schools or economy again."

Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with conservative think tank John Locke Foundation, said Folwell's tweet about Cohen "is consistent with his record for state treasurer ... that he pulled no punches in his assessment of Mandy Cohen’s tenure at DHHS.

"Folwell had a firsthand view of Cohen’s actions from his seat at the Council of State table.

"I suspect a significant segment of the Republican primary electorate would endorse Folwell’s view. But I doubt the tweet will play much role in next year’s election.”

Tom Campbell, with NC Spin, predicted in an April blog that North Carolina Republicans will have a “Come to Jesus” moment about Robinson’s candidacy and ultimately support Folwell.