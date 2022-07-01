Davidson airport de-annexation bill clears legislature

The state legislature cleared Friday a N.C. Senate bill that removes the Davidson County Airport from the corporate limits of Lexington.

The 330-acre, one-runway airport is at 1673 Aviation Way and is owned by the county Airport Authority.

The House voted 94-13 to approve the bill. SB908 cleared the Senate by a 44-0 vote Wednesday.

Because it is a local bill, it cannot be vetoed by the governor.

Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson, has said the impetus behind the airport de-annexation bill is economic development.

“I have been in contact with different companies that are looking to move to our area,” as well as considering surrounding areas, Jarvis said. “They can go one county south, to Greensboro, in other directions, and not have double (city and county) taxation.”

Jarvis said the airport authority supports the de-annexation.

On Wednesday, two more Davidson-focused bills cleared the General Assembly, though with opposition citing concerns about the usurping of local government authority by the legislature.

Senate Bill 907 would require municipalities within Davidson to gain county approval from the county Board of Commissioners to annex any area where the board has jurisdiction. The bill would apply to properties wholly or partially in the county.

The bill was cleared by voice vote.

Jarvis has said SB907 does not apply to any single- or multi-family residential property or dwellings.

“This allows Davidson County and the municipality to be at the table together to understand better growth of how they are moving forward with sewer and water,” Jarvis said.

Senate Bill 909 would exempt any county-owned property from county zoning and planning ordinances. The bill was approved by a 43-0 vote.

For SB909, Jarvis said the purpose is to allow for a jail to be built within a municipality on county-owned property.

The current Lexington unified development ordinance does not permit a jail on the prospective property.

“This will correct that (zoning and planning ordinance) problem for the property at hand,” Jarvis said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.