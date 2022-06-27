Davidson County annexation, jail property bills advance to NC House

Two Davidson County-focused bills have cleared the N.C. Senate, while a third bill is just a formality vote away from taking the same step.

The most noteworthy of the three local bills is Senate Bill 908, which would remove the Davidson County Airport from the corporate limits of Lexington.

The 330-acre, one-runway airport is at 1673 Aviation Way and is owned by the county Airport Authority.

SB908 was approved 44-0 on a second reading Tuesday. A third reading is likely to occur Wednesday.

Senate Bill 907 would require municipalities within Davidson to gain county approval from the county Board of Commissioners to annex any area where the board has jurisdiction. The bill would apply to properties wholly or partially in the county.

That bill also was approved by a 44-0 vote on the second and third reading. It has been sent to the N.C. House, where it was placed on the Local Government agenda for the 9 a.m. Wednesday meeting.

The third bill, Senate Bill 909, would exempt any county-owned property from county zoning and planning ordinances. The bill was approved by a 45-0 vote on June 21. It also is on Wednesday's Local Government agenda.

All three bills were filed by Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson.

Jarvis has said the impetus behind the airport de-annexation bill is economic development.

“I have been in contact with different companies that are looking to move to our area,” as well as considering surrounding areas, Jarvis said.

“They can go one county south, to Greensboro, in other directions, and not have double (city and county) taxation,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis said the airport authority supports the de-annexation.

“They understand the issue at hand and we’re working through some of the details at this point,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis said SB907 does not apply to any single- or multi-family residential property or dwellings.

“This allows Davidson County and the municipality to be at the table together to understand better growth of how they are moving forward with sewer and water,” Jarvis said.

For SB909, Jarvis said the purpose is to allow for a jail to be built within a municipality on county-owned property.

The current Lexington unified development ordinance does not permit a jail on the prospective property.

“This will correct that (zoning and planning ordinance) problem for the property at hand,” Jarvis said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.