State Rep. Julia Howard, R-Davie, has submitted the public project infrastructure wish list for the county, highlighted by $12 million for a county detention center and $3.8 million for renovating and updating the county courthouse.

The requests made in House Bill 52 and House Bill 95 — which is focused on Bermuda Run — are not likely to be moved forward on their own, but rather to be considered for inclusion in the 2023-24 state budget.

The total amount of funding requests is for $26.7 million.

Besides funding for the detention center and the courthouse, the largest requests in HB52 are $1.2 million to upgrade or purchase new generators for emergency use, and $944,950 to assist the county's Emergency Medical Services in purchasing quick response vehicles, ambulances, cardiac monitors, bariatric stretchers, and other equipment to safely transport patients during emergencies.

"This is Rep. Howard's goal to set out what she would like to see for her home district in the state budget," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with conservative think tank John Locke Foundation.

"I'm sure part of this is sending a message to the people back home, and in part sending a message to the chief House budget writers."

The remaining projects and requested monies in HB52 are: $500,000 to renovate the Brock Building, which serves as an emergency shelter and houses the Arts Council and various other county services; $500,000 to purchase and install outdoor lighting for the baseball field at the Community Park; $440,000 to upgrade the radio and communication equipment for public safety departments; $400,000 to maintain, upgrade and renovate various county facilities, including the county's annex building and the public library; $350,000 to reconfigure the current detention center site for other public purposes; $350,000 to upgrade the county's core computing and storage systems; and $304,000 to provide new scanning equipment for the sheriff's office.

The projects and requested monies in HB96 are: $3.2 million for Phases II and III of the Blue Heron Trail; $750,000 for the development of a farmers market at Town Green; $750,000 for Gateway entrance/wayfinding signage and memorial flag project; $500,000 for storm water, drainage and flooding enhancements; $500,000 for the Yadkin River Blue Water Trail Access Head at Truist Sports Park; and $200,000 for the pedestrian interconnectivity to Davie Medical Center.