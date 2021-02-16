Davie County newspaper now affected by legal notices bill before N.C. House committee;

Two state House bills focused on legal notices cleared their first committee step Tuesday.
The House Judiciary 4 approved House bills 35 and 51 by voice votes. The next step is to Local Government and a potential referral to Finance.
Reps. Julia Howard, R-Davie, and Jeff Zenger, R-Forsyth, are the regional members on Judiciary 4.
Both bills would allow local governments to file their required legal notices on their websites, rather than in local newspapers. The bills combined affect 24 counties. The bills would become effective when signed into law.
Republican-sponsored HB35 included Davidson, Forsyth and Rockingham counties in the Triad when filed Jan. 28.
However, primary co-sponsor Rep. Harry Warren, R-Rowan, said Jan. 29 there was a miscommunication with the Forsyth delegation about Forsyth's inclusion.
On Tuesday, Forsyth was removed from HB35, but Davie County was added.
Lee Garrity, Winston-Salem's manager, said when HB35 was filed that "even if we were allowed to meet the legal requirements through electronic means, we would still want to use all avenues to reach as many citizens as possible."
County manager Dudley Watts said "my sense is that the board collectively values the local news media as an important mechanism to get information to the citizens. It did not emerge as a legislative goal by the board this year."
Davidson newspapers affected by HB35 include The Dispatch of Lexington and the Thomasville Times. The Davie County Enterprise-Record would be affected, along with Rockingham newspapers the News & Record of Greensboro, Eden Daily News and The Reidsville Review.
The other counties initially listed in HB35 were Cabarrus, Catawba, Currituck, Haywood, Jackson, Montgomery, Richmond, Rowan, Rutherford, Stanly and Swain.
Warren said that "all other counties listed were requested by the relevant delegation members."
On Tuesday, Cabarrus, Catawba, Haywood, Jackson and Swain were removed, and Burke and Iredell added.
A bipartisan HB51, filed Feb. 4, would allow government entities in 13 eastern counties to post non-government legal notices for the public on their websites for a fee. Those could include notices for such proceedings as foreclosures, divorces, child custody and estates.
The counties initially affected by HB51 are Beaufort, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Craven, Gates, Harnett, Hertford, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington. The bill has three Republican and one Democrat as primary sponsors.
On Tuesday, Carteret was added to HB51.
Background
There have been similar legislative efforts in 2011, 2013 and 2017 on legal notices.
The 2017 effort also involved Forsyth initially, along with Buncombe, Durham and Guilford counties before being whittled down to just Guilford.
Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed House Bill 205 after it passed the House by a 60-53 vote and the Senate by a 32-14 vote. It was the first veto of Cooper's first term that was not overridden.
Both HB35 and HB51 require newspapers to inform the public that notices can be placed on county websites for a fee.
The government entities would not be required to place their legal notices on their websites and could opt to continue placing them in newspapers.
Both pieces of legislation were filed as a local bill, which means it can't be vetoed by the governor. A local bill can contain up to 14 counties.
The N.C. Press Association opposes the bills, while the N.C. Association of County Commissioners is in support.
"These are not local bills, but a Trojan horse for a larger statewide campaign ... only to avoid the veto of the governor," said Phil Lucey, the NCPA's executive director.
Bill sponsors acknowledged during the Judiciary 4 meeting that the language was the same outside the counties listed.
"This is not about cost savings for the counties," Laney said. "This is about hiding the business of the people and an attempt to strike back at newspapers for doing their job."
Warren said HB35 was submitted, as were previous legal notices bill, primarily "due to economic considerations."
"Counties, cities, municipalities, businesses and the general public, throughout North Carolina have all suffered economically this year due to the prolonged closure of our economy," Warren said.
"This change in the statute will afford all who are required to post legal notices to do so free, or at a reduced rate, representing a savings for all.
"For government entities, the savings will help offset revenue shortfalls and assist them in meeting budgetary obligations to provide constituent services," Warren said.
The association said that for some community newspapers, public legal notices can represent as much as 50% of their revenue.
During the 2017 bill discussion, several community and rural newspapers, including the publishers of the Kernersville News and Jamestown News, said losing the revenue from the county legal notices could force them out of business.
