Davie County newspaper now affected by legal notices bill before N.C. House committee;

The 2017 effort also involved Forsyth initially, along with Buncombe, Durham and Guilford counties before being whittled down to just Guilford.

Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed House Bill 205 after it passed the House by a 60-53 vote and the Senate by a 32-14 vote. It was the first veto of Cooper's first term that was not overridden.

Both HB35 and HB51 require newspapers to inform the public that notices can be placed on county websites for a fee.

The government entities would not be required to place their legal notices on their websites and could opt to continue placing them in newspapers.

Both pieces of legislation were filed as a local bill, which means it can't be vetoed by the governor. A local bill can contain up to 14 counties.

The N.C. Press Association opposes the bills, while the N.C. Association of County Commissioners is in support.

"These are not local bills, but a Trojan horse for a larger statewide campaign ... only to avoid the veto of the governor," said Phil Lucey, the NCPA's executive director.

Bill sponsors acknowledged during the Judiciary 4 meeting that the language was the same outside the counties listed.